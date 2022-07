Last night the drawing for the Mega Millions lottery took place, with a prize of $1.28 billion. It was the second-largest prize in the drawings' history.

The winning numbers from Friday night's drawing were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.

The chances of matching all six numbers on the $2 ticket in the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.