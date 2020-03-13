Winners of this year’s North Museum Science & Engineering Fair were announced Friday morning at the museum’s website.
Organizers postponed the awards ceremony and public viewing scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon and evening due to heightened concerns over the coronavirus, or CODIV-19.
More than 300 students from over 30 local middle and high schools participated in the fair. More than 100 local science professionals judged the entries.
Winners will be celebrated at the museum’s annual Celebration of Science event originally scheduled to take place March 29. A new date has yet to be announced.
Trophies, certificates and prizes will be delivered to schools by the end of the month, according to a post at the museum’s website.
Following is a list of this year’s winners:
Champions
2020 Grand Champion
- Garrick English, Elizabethtown Area High School, Grade 11
Senior Champion
- Lilly Heilshorn, Hempfield High School, Grade 11
Senior Reserve Champion
- Ann Barney, Warwick High School, Grade 10
Junior Champion
- Johnny Kellog, Warwick Middle School, Grade 8
Junior Reserve Champion
- Nathaniel Claus, Seton Home School, Grade 8
Senior Division Category Winners
Animal Science
- 1st place: Ryan Mellinger, Veritas Academy, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Colleen Miller, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Harrison Booth, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
- Honorable Mention: William Eisenbach, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Behavioral and Social Sciences
- 1st place: Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Jolie Haertter, Penn Manor High School, 12th grade
- 3rd place: Abigail Dehmey, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- Honorable Mention: Krystolyn Harris, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- 1st place: David Reddig, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Khloee Huynh, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 3rd place: Samuel Becker, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- Honorable Mention: Paul Newhart, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
Biomedical, Health, and Translational Medical Science
- 1st place: Jared Alvarez, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Ethan Bredeman, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
- 3rd place: Clara Ford, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- Honorable Mention: James Moll, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Chemistry
- 1st place: Ashley Driesbach, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Gavin Clausen, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Kaitlyn Rice, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- Honorable Mention: Kerri Hahn, Warwick High School, 10th grade; and Holly Colvin, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Computational Biology, Bioinformatics, and Biomedical Engineering
- 1st place: Megan Slingluff, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Angel Ressler-Teter, Conestoga Valley High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Jacob Larison, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
Earth and Environmental Sciences
- 1st place: Jacquelyn McBride, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Ning Liu, Lancaster Country Day School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Sarah Jacob, Veritas Academy, 10th grade
- Honorable Mention: Audrey Hovan, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Energy: Chemical
- 1st place: Kayla Wolf, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Adam Zimmerman, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Luke MacNair, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Energy: Physical
- 1st place: Shannon Slaughter, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Dale Winand, Hempfield High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Ananya Belsarkar, Manheim Township High School, 10th grade
- Honorable Mention: William Porter, Pequea Valley High School, 9th grade
Environmental and Mechanical Engineering
- 1st place: Ethan Hershey, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 2nd place: Caris Daneker, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 3rd place: Kierra Parsons, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- Honorable Mention: Joseph Sauder, Elizabethtown Area High School, 11th grade
Material Sciences
- 1st place: Isabel Miller, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 2nd place: Tristan Mabee, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- 3rd place: Jesse Myers, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade
- Honorable Mention: Stella Longer, Warwick High School, 10th grade
Mathematics
- 1st place: Ezekiel Jones, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Keaton Geist, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
Microbiology
- 1st place: Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day School, 11th grade
- 2nd place: Emma Remaley, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Joshua Potts, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- Honorable Mention: Kendall Eby, Warwick High School, 10th grade; and Negel Martell, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
Physics and Astronomy
- 1st place: Theo Lance, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 2nd place: Emma Butts, Warwick High School, 10th grade
- 3rd place: Chase Wilson, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
Plant Sciences
- 1st place: Karen Figueredo, Warwick High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Morgan Smith, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade
- 3rd place: Madeline Fritz, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
Robotics, Systems Software, and Embedded Systems
- 1st place: Anthony Le, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade
- 2nd place: Braden Ritter, Ephrata High School, 11th grade
- 3rd place: Emma Herr, Anchor Christian Academy, 9th grade
Junior Division Category Winners
Consumer Science
- 1st place: Erminia Brigatti, The New School of Lancaster, 7th grade
- 2nd place: Alex Burdyn, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade
- 3rd place: Maya Sauder, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade
- Honorable Mention: Spencer Stein, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade; Addison Sullivan, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade; Mae Reasner, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade; and Paige Reddig, Ephrata Middle School, 8th grade
Earth Science
- 1st place: Chase Reheard, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade
- 2nd place: Vaughn Eckhardt, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade
- 3rd place: Amelie Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day School, 7th grade
- Honorable Mention: Opal Unwin-Wisnosky, Reynolds Middle School, 8th grade; and Nora Lowther, Manheim Township Middle School, 8th grade
Engineering
- 1st place: Joe Carosella, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade
- 2nd place: Amelia Karamanos, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade
- 3rd place: Ari Warren, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade
- Honorable Mention: Edwin Beutler, Resurrection Catholic School, 8th grade; and Jessica Decker, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade
Life Science
- 1st place: Dominick Baksh, St. Anne Catholic School, 7th grade
- 2nd place: Adam Rhoads, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade
- 3rd place: Joseph Favilla, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade
- Honorable Mention: Addison Wilson, Ephrata Middle School, 7th grade; and Tyler Nguyen, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade
Physical Science
- 1st place: Anne Sahd, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade
- 2nd place: James Yan, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade
- 3rd place: Collin Stritch, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade
- Honorable Mention: Annelise Klopp, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade; Kaitlin Houck, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; Sienna Garcia, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; Sam Meyer, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; and Siena Glass, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade
Plant Science
- 1st place: Emerson Long, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade
- 2nd place: Hendrik Beelen, Lancaster County Christian School, 8th grade
- 3rd place: Everett Roy, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade
- Honorable Mention: Sophie Thompson, Reynolds Middle School, 7th grade; and Chase Barrick, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade