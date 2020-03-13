Winners of this year’s North Museum Science & Engineering Fair were announced Friday morning at the museum’s website.

Organizers postponed the awards ceremony and public viewing scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon and evening due to heightened concerns over the coronavirus, or CODIV-19.

More than 300 students from over 30 local middle and high schools participated in the fair. More than 100 local science professionals judged the entries.

Winners will be celebrated at the museum’s annual Celebration of Science event originally scheduled to take place March 29. A new date has yet to be announced.

Trophies, certificates and prizes will be delivered to schools by the end of the month, according to a post at the museum’s website.

Following is a list of this year’s winners:

Champions

2020 Grand Champion

Garrick English, Elizabethtown Area High School, Grade 11

Senior Champion

Lilly Heilshorn, Hempfield High School, Grade 11

Senior Reserve Champion

Ann Barney, Warwick High School, Grade 10

Junior Champion

Johnny Kellog, Warwick Middle School, Grade 8

Junior Reserve Champion

Nathaniel Claus, Seton Home School, Grade 8

Senior Division Category Winners

Animal Science

1st place: Ryan Mellinger, Veritas Academy, 12th grade

2nd place: Colleen Miller, Warwick High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Harrison Booth, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

Honorable Mention: William Eisenbach, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Behavioral and Social Sciences

1st place: Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Jolie Haertter, Penn Manor High School, 12th grade

3rd place: Abigail Dehmey, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

Honorable Mention: Krystolyn Harris, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology

1st place: David Reddig, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

2nd place: Khloee Huynh, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

3rd place: Samuel Becker, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

Honorable Mention: Paul Newhart, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

Biomedical, Health, and Translational Medical Science

1st place: Jared Alvarez, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Ethan Bredeman, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

3rd place: Clara Ford, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Honorable Mention: James Moll, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Chemistry

1st place: Ashley Driesbach, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Gavin Clausen, Warwick High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Kaitlyn Rice, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Honorable Mention: Kerri Hahn, Warwick High School, 10th grade; and Holly Colvin, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Computational Biology, Bioinformatics, and Biomedical Engineering

1st place: Megan Slingluff, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

2nd place: Angel Ressler-Teter, Conestoga Valley High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Jacob Larison, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

Earth and Environmental Sciences

1st place: Jacquelyn McBride, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Ning Liu, Lancaster Country Day School, 10th grade

3rd place: Sarah Jacob, Veritas Academy, 10th grade

Honorable Mention: Audrey Hovan, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Energy: Chemical

1st place: Kayla Wolf, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

2nd place: Adam Zimmerman, Warwick High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Luke MacNair, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Energy: Physical

1st place: Shannon Slaughter, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

2nd place: Dale Winand, Hempfield High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Ananya Belsarkar, Manheim Township High School, 10th grade

Honorable Mention: William Porter, Pequea Valley High School, 9th grade

Environmental and Mechanical Engineering

1st place: Ethan Hershey, Warwick High School, 10th grade

2nd place: Caris Daneker, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

3rd place: Kierra Parsons, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Honorable Mention: Joseph Sauder, Elizabethtown Area High School, 11th grade

Material Sciences

1st place: Isabel Miller, Warwick High School, 10th grade

2nd place: Tristan Mabee, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

3rd place: Jesse Myers, Elizabethtown Area High School, 12th grade

Honorable Mention: Stella Longer, Warwick High School, 10th grade

Mathematics

1st place: Ezekiel Jones, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

2nd place: Keaton Geist, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

Microbiology

1st place: Arielle Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day School, 11th grade

2nd place: Emma Remaley, Warwick High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Joshua Potts, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Honorable Mention: Kendall Eby, Warwick High School, 10th grade; and Negel Martell, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Physics and Astronomy

1st place: Theo Lance, Warwick High School, 10th grade

2nd place: Emma Butts, Warwick High School, 10th grade

3rd place: Chase Wilson, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Plant Sciences

1st place: Karen Figueredo, Warwick High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Morgan Smith, Conestoga Valley High School, 11th grade

3rd place: Madeline Fritz, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

Robotics, Systems Software, and Embedded Systems

1st place: Anthony Le, Conestoga Valley High School, 12th grade

2nd place: Braden Ritter, Ephrata High School, 11th grade

3rd place: Emma Herr, Anchor Christian Academy, 9th grade

Junior Division Category Winners

Consumer Science

1st place: Erminia Brigatti, The New School of Lancaster, 7th grade

2nd place: Alex Burdyn, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade

3rd place: Maya Sauder, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade

Honorable Mention: Spencer Stein, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade; Addison Sullivan, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade; Mae Reasner, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade; and Paige Reddig, Ephrata Middle School, 8th grade

Earth Science

1st place: Chase Reheard, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade

2nd place: Vaughn Eckhardt, Landisville Middle School, 7th grade

3rd place: Amelie Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day School, 7th grade

Honorable Mention: Opal Unwin-Wisnosky, Reynolds Middle School, 8th grade; and Nora Lowther, Manheim Township Middle School, 8th grade

Engineering

1st place: Joe Carosella, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade

2nd place: Amelia Karamanos, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade

3rd place: Ari Warren, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade

Honorable Mention: Edwin Beutler, Resurrection Catholic School, 8th grade; and Jessica Decker, Centerville Middle School, 8th grade

Life Science

1st place: Dominick Baksh, St. Anne Catholic School, 7th grade

2nd place: Adam Rhoads, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade

3rd place: Joseph Favilla, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade

Honorable Mention: Addison Wilson, Ephrata Middle School, 7th grade; and Tyler Nguyen, St. Anne Catholic School, 8th grade

Physical Science

1st place: Anne Sahd, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade

2nd place: James Yan, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade

3rd place: Collin Stritch, Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, 8th grade

Honorable Mention: Annelise Klopp, Landisville Middle School, 8th grade; Kaitlin Houck, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; Sienna Garcia, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; Sam Meyer, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade; and Siena Glass, Centerville Middle School, 7th grade

Plant Science