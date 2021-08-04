Various retailers across Lancaster County are once again amending their mask policies in the wake of the latest guidance that everyone, even those fully vaccinated, need to wear masks in areas designated as “substantial” or “high” transmission rates of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that Lancaster County is considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.

Here's what the mask policies are across various big box retailers in Lancaster County as of Aug. 4.

Walmart

Walmart said it will continue to follow the latest guidance from the CDC, which includes fully vaccinated customers wearing masks in stores located in area of "substantial" or "high" transmission.

"We continue to watch with deep concern the developments of the pandemic and the spread of variants, especially the Delta variant," the company said in a statement. "We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change."

Walmart will also implement a new process to verify vaccination status for associates in the U.S., but more details will be released at a later date.

Wegmans

In a short statement issued Tuesday, Wegmans urges all customers "regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us."

All store employees are also required to wear masks as of Tuesday evening.

Target

"Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC," according to a statement from Target.

The company will continue to follow all local mandates, as well as new guidance from the CDC.

Home Depot

Citing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Home Depot announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors are required to wear masks in all Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers homes or businesses.

The policy applies to all, regardless of vaccination status.

"We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

Lowe's

Lowe's announced Monday, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant, that all associates are required to wear masks indoors at stores and while working in customers' homes and businesses, regardless of vaccination status.

"Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them," the company said in its statement.

Starbucks

Citing CDC guidance, Starbucks "strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status," according to revised guidance issued Monday.

"Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in our stores," the guidance reads. "Additionally, starting August 5 all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift."

Employees also have to undergo a pre-check, including getting their temperature taken, before starting their shifts.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more stores announce their policies.