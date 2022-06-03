The EF1 tornado that touched down in southern Lancaster County on Friday, May 27, was one more than 30 recorded in the county since 1950.

Meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College determined the most recent tornado damaged a handful of barns and silos along Mapleshade, Rosedale and Highland roads.

Since 1950, 34 tornadoes touched down in Lancaster County, costing a total of nearly $26 million in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

So far in 2020, Pennsylvania has experienced six tornadoes — three in March and three in May, according to meteorologist Bryant Sell.

Here are the top 10 most damaging tornadoes in Lancaster County, according to NOAA:

February 24, 2016 in Salisbury Township (Property damage estimate: $8 million)

On Feb. 24, 2016, a high-end EF2 tornado touched down in Salisbury Township. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 125 mph as the tornado traveled 4.87 miles. There were no injuries or fatalities, though 50 buildings sustained damage.

Oct. 19, 2012 in Fern Glen (Property damage estimate: $6 million)

This EF1 tornado traveled 16.56 miles on Oct. 19, 2012 with estimated winds reaching 110 mph. The storm touched down in Fern Glen and impacted southern parts of Lancaster County. The National Weather Service in State College reported 15 injuries, 50 damaged structures and multiple damaged barns as a result of the tornado.

Sept. 29, 2015 in East Hempfield Township (Property damage estimate: $4 million)

An EF1 tornado touched down on Sept. 29, 2015 in East Hempfield Township. With a length of 2.5 miles and over 90 mph winds, the tornado damaged a warehouse south of Route 30 and destroyed an outbuilding shed — dragging insulation from the warehouse onto the Four Seasons golf course.

July 29, 1961 in Millersville (Property damage estimate: $2.5 million)

On July 29, 1961, a 13.4-mile tornado traveled across the Susquehanna River ending west of Fertility. The EF2 tornado caused two injuries.

June 15, 1989 in Columbia and Mountville (Property damage estimate: $2.5 million)

An EF2 tornado touched down on the eastern part of York County and traveled 3 miles into Lancaster County on June 15, 1989. In Lancaster County, 13 houses were either destroyed or damaged and seven people sustained minor injuries.

March 29, 2009 in Lititz (Property damage estimate: $1 million)

With peak winds reaching 85 to 95 mph, an EEF1 tornado touched down in Lititz on March 29, 2009. The tornado spanned 1.25 miles and left 3 people with injuries. A thunderstorm after the tornado contributed in damage sustained to more than 200 structures.

Nov. 4, 1950 in Ephrata (Property damage estimate: $250,000)

In 1950, an EF3 tornado touched down to the east of Ephrata and traveled 4.7 miles. Surveys indicate one person sustained an injury.

June 18, 1970 in Lititz (Property damage estimate: $250,000)

On June 18, 1970, an EF1 tornado touched down toward the south of Lititz. No injuries were reported during the one mile storm.

July 31, 1985 in Manheim (Property damage estimate: $250,000)

An EF2 tornado touched down in Manheim on July 31, 1985 moving along a three-mile path. The tornado damaged homes, warehouses and commercial buildings and injured two people.

August 30, 1985 in Quarryville (Property damage estimate: $250,000)

One month later in 1985, an EF1 tornado traveled two miles near Quarryville. Meteorologists reported damage to two barns, a windmill and a farm building. No injuries were reported.