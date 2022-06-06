The results are in for the 46th annual Red Rose Run.

The 5-mile race through Lancaster City and County Park brings over a thousand runners to the city. A total of 742 racers were listed in the results for Saturday's race, but racers who didn't wear a B-Tag properly may not be included.

Proceeds from the run benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust.

Below are the race results.

2022 Red Rose Run Results by Travis Kellar on Scribd