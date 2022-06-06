The results are in for the 46th annual Red Rose Run.
The 5-mile race through Lancaster City and County Park brings over a thousand runners to the city. A total of 742 racers were listed in the results for Saturday's race, but racers who didn't wear a B-Tag properly may not be included.
Proceeds from the run benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust.
Close
Runners come off the starting line of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners gather on the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city before the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners in the Red Rose Run make their way up North Queen Street Saturday, June 4, 2022. Christopher Myers (462), of Manheim Township, third from left, was the first runner to finish the race. Geogreann Watson (674), of Lititz, third from right, was the first female runner to finish the race.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
A city police vehicle is in place to lead the Red Rose Run before the start of the race Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners gather on the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runner line up in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runner line up in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Road Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way south on North Duke Street at Chestnut Street in Lancaster city during the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The finish line for the Red Rose Run is set up 10 minutes into the race in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Christopher Myers, of Manheim Township, is the first runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Georganne Watson, of Lititz, was the first female runner to finsh the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Christopher Myers, of Manheim Township, is the first runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Ian Miller, of Manheim Township, was the second runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Georganne Watson, of Lititz, was the first female runner to finsh the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners come off the starting line of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners gather on the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city before the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners in the Red Rose Run make their way up North Queen Street Saturday, June 4, 2022. Christopher Myers (462), of Manheim Township, third from left, was the first runner to finish the race. Geogreann Watson (674), of Lititz, third from right, was the first female runner to finish the race.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
A city police vehicle is in place to lead the Red Rose Run before the start of the race Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners gather on the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runner line up in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runner line up in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city for the start of the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Road Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way south on North Duke Street at Chestnut Street in Lancaster city during the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The finish line for the Red Rose Run is set up 10 minutes into the race in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Christopher Myers, of Manheim Township, is the first runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Georganne Watson, of Lititz, was the first female runner to finsh the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Christopher Myers, of Manheim Township, is the first runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Ian Miller, of Manheim Township, was the second runner to finish the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Georganne Watson, of Lititz, was the first female runner to finsh the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Runners make their way up North Queen Street in the Red Rose Run Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Below are the race results.
2022 Red Rose Run Results by Travis Kellar on Scribd
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.