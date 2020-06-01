Coronavirus has changed the very way Lancaster County restaurants operate.

Three restaurants in the county announced closures.

Two restaurants offered announcements for future plans.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in May 2020

Ploy Thai Kitchen, at 486 Royer Dr. in Manheim Township, will be closing permanently. The restaurant featured a variety of Asian and Thai dishes.

Anita's on Walnut Cafe, at 324 E. Walnut St. in Lancaster city, closed permanently. The cafe sold soups, salads and sandwiches, as well as biscotti.

Coffee Station at Landis Valley, at 2351 Oregon Pike, announced it would be closing permanently. The cafe sold coffee drinks, soups, sandwiches and pastries.

These Lancaster County restaurants made announcements in May 2020

The Weary Traveler, proposed for 2775 Lebanon Road in Manheim, announced that it would be pushed back to winter 2021. The restaurant, with a cafe and market area, will have wine, beer and spirits.

Cartel Brewing + Blending microbrewery, planned for 928 N. Prince St., is still in the works, though its opening has been delayed due to the coronavirus. The owners intend on opening the tasting room and microbrewery by the end of the year.