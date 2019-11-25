There are 9 former educators in Lancaster County; none of them are allowed to teach in Pennsylvania.

All of them are collecting taxpayer-funded pensions.

And they’re not alone.

An LNP investigation found at least nine retired Lancaster County educators still collect pension benefits despite losing their teaching license due to serious allegations or criminal convictions.

Anthony B. Corl

English teacher at Conestoga Valley

Infraction : Allegedly had sexual relationships with students; was not criminally charged. (2013).

: Allegedly had sexual relationships with students; was not criminally charged. (2013). Retirement date : Oct. 2003

: Oct. 2003 Monthly pension benefit : $1,220

: $1,220 Pension amount to date*: $234,230

John R. Erisman

Social studies teacher at Penn Manor

Infraction : Allegedly made unprofessional comments to students and had inappropriate contact with students; was not criminally charged. (2011).

: Allegedly made unprofessional comments to students and had inappropriate contact with students; was not criminally charged. (2011). Retirement date: June 2014

June 2014 Monthly pension benefit: $358

$358 Pension amount to date*: $22,912

Robert A. Evans, Jr.

Science teacher at Elizabethtown Area

Infraction : Pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims. (2014)

: Pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims. (2014) Retirement date : June 2006

: June 2006 Monthly pension benefit : $3,995

: $3,995 Pension amount to date*: $586,400

Christina Layser

Math teacher at Lancaster

Infraction : Charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault. ** (2012).

: Charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault. ** (2012). Retirement date : April 2015

: April 2015 Monthly pension benefit : $177

: $177 Pension amount to date*: $9,558

Jeremy C. Pombo

Social studies teacher at Hempfield

Infraction : Pleaded guilty to third offense DUI and other traffic-related crimes. (2013).

: Pleaded guilty to third offense DUI and other traffic-related crimes. (2013). Retirement date : Nov. 2013

: Nov. 2013 Monthly pension benefit : $156

: $156 Pension amount to date*: $11,076

Scott M. Rupp

Special education teacher at IU13

Infraction : Allegedly had inappropriate conversation with student on Facebook; was not criminally charged. (2013).

: Allegedly had inappropriate conversation with student on Facebook; was not criminally charged. (2013). Retirement date : Feb. 2013

: Feb. 2013 Monthly pension benefit : $127

: $127 Pension amount to date*: $10,160

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Richard D. Russel

Guidance counselor at Manheim Township

Infraction : Pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (2012).

: Pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (2012). Retirement date: July 2018

July 2018 Monthly pension benefit : $2,984

: $2,984 Pension amount to date*: $44,760

Todd N. Sheerer

Band instructor at Warwick

Infraction : Pleaded guilty to six counts of corruption of minors. (2008)

: Pleaded guilty to six counts of corruption of minors. (2008) Retirement date : Jan. 2009

: Jan. 2009 Monthly pension benefit : $82

: $82 Pension amount to date*: $10,578

Michael F. Truitt

Music teacher at Eastern Lancaster County

Infraction : Pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. (2007).

: Pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. (2007). Retirement date: June 2006

June 2006 Monthly pension benefit : $2,609

: $2,609 Pension amount to date*: $417,440

*Estimated based on monthly payments and retirement date.

**Charges were dismissed after she entered Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.