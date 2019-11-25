Saving money for pension
There are 9 former educators in Lancaster County; none of them are allowed to teach in Pennsylvania.

All of them are collecting taxpayer-funded pensions.

And they’re not alone.

An LNP investigation found at least nine retired Lancaster County educators still collect pension benefits despite losing their teaching license due to serious allegations or criminal convictions.

Anthony B. Corl

English teacher at Conestoga Valley

  • Infraction: Allegedly had sexual relationships with students; was not criminally charged. (2013).
  • Retirement date: Oct. 2003
  • Monthly pension benefit: $1,220
  • Pension amount to date*: $234,230

John R. Erisman

Social studies teacher at Penn Manor

  • Infraction: Allegedly made unprofessional comments to students and had inappropriate contact with students; was not criminally charged. (2011).
  • Retirement date: June 2014
  • Monthly pension benefit: $358
  • Pension amount to date*: $22,912

Robert A. Evans, Jr.

Science teacher at Elizabethtown Area

  • Infraction: Pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and intimidation of witnesses or victims. (2014)
  • Retirement date: June 2006
  • Monthly pension benefit: $3,995
  • Pension amount to date*: $586,400

Christina Layser

Math teacher at Lancaster

  • Infraction: Charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault. ** (2012).
  • Retirement date: April 2015
  • Monthly pension benefit: $177
  • Pension amount to date*: $9,558

Jeremy C. Pombo

Social studies teacher at Hempfield

  • Infraction: Pleaded guilty to third offense DUI and other traffic-related crimes. (2013).
  • Retirement date: Nov. 2013
  • Monthly pension benefit: $156
  • Pension amount to date*: $11,076

Scott M. Rupp

Special education teacher at IU13

  • Infraction: Allegedly had inappropriate conversation with student on Facebook; was not criminally charged. (2013).
  • Retirement date: Feb. 2013
  • Monthly pension benefit: $127
  • Pension amount to date*: $10,160

Richard D. Russel

Guidance counselor at Manheim Township

  • Infraction: Pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (2012).
  • Retirement date: July 2018
  • Monthly pension benefit: $2,984
  • Pension amount to date*: $44,760

Todd N. Sheerer

Band instructor at Warwick

  • Infraction: Pleaded guilty to six counts of corruption of minors. (2008)
  • Retirement date: Jan. 2009
  • Monthly pension benefit: $82
  • Pension amount to date*: $10,578
Michael F. Truitt

Music teacher at Eastern Lancaster County

  • Infraction: Pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. (2007).
  • Retirement date: June 2006
  • Monthly pension benefit: $2,609
  • Pension amount to date*: $417,440

*Estimated based on monthly payments and retirement date.

**Charges were dismissed after she entered Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.