coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Smaller Pennsylvania counties are, in many cases, bearing the hardest brunt of the coronavirus pandemic right now, and the latest death data illustrate that toll.

Take Mifflin County, in the mountainous heart of Central Pennsylvania. Mifflin, with a population of 46,000, has had 41 COVID-19 deaths, and 37 of them occurred since Nov. 1, according to the state Department of Health.

In similar-sized Bedford County, on the Maryland border, 26 of 33 COVID-19 deaths have been in the past month. In Cambria County, which includes Johnstown: 59 of 68. In Tioga, on the state’s norther tier, it is 20 of 23.

Statewide, 18% of Pennsylvania’s 10,757 pandemic deaths have occurred since Nov. 1. But in Mifflin, Bedford, Cambria, Tioga and 21 other mostly rural counties half or more of all their COVID-19 deaths have occurred since then.

From a per-capita standpoint, the state’s 1,940 COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1 equal a rate of 15 per 100,000 population, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Health Department data and U.S. census figures.

By contrast, the rate was three to five times higher in the hardest-hit counties.

The per-capita rate over that time period was 86 per 100,000 in Huntingdon, 80 in Mifflin, 63 in Wyoming, 59 in Schuylkill and 54 in Bedford.

Those county rates — the highest in the state — compare with the below-average rates of 11 per 100,000 in Philadelphia and 10 per 100,000 in Allegheny, which are Pennsylvania’s two most-populous counties.

Among Lancaster and its immediate neighbors, the COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 population since Nov. 1 were Lebanon, 32; York, 11; Lancaster, 10; Berks and Dauphin, 9; and Chester, 6.

Here are all 67 Pennsylvania counties, ranked by their per-capita coronavirus death rates since Nov. 1. The list shows the number of COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1, and how that translates to a rate per 100,000 population, based on 2019 U.S. Census estimates:

CountyDeaths since Nov. 1Rate per 100,000 pop.
   
Huntingdon3986
Mifflin3780
Wyoming1763
Schuylkill8459
Bedford 2654
Tioga2049
Cambria5945
Franklin6743
Bradford2541
Lawrence3541
Carbon2641
Indiana3036
Armstrong2234
Westmoreland11533
Lebanon4632
Blair3831
Butler5429
Juniata728
Luzerne8828
Northumberland2426
Cumberland6425
Crawford2125
Centre4025
Potter424
Mercer2523
Montour422
Somerset1622
Fulton321
Washington3617
Adams1717
Venango816
Clarion616
PENNSYLVANIA1,94015
Elk413
Union613
Perry613
Bucks7812
Columbia812
York5111
Greene411
Philadelphia17111
Monroe1811
Clinton410
Lancaster5610
Erie2710
Susquehanna410
Beaver1610
Allegheny11710
Berks389
Clearfield79
Dauphin249
Snyder37
Northampton227
Jefferson37
Montgomery526
Lackawanna136
Lycoming76
Delaware356
Chester306
Lehigh216
Fayette75
Pike35
McKean25
Cameron00
Forest00
Sullivan00
Warren00
Wayne00

