The rollout of coronavirus vaccines continues at a painfully slow pace in Pennsylvania, but residents of some counties have gotten shots at much faster rates than others over the past week.

Residents in counties that made the most progress got shots at rates three to five times those in counties at the bottom of the list for the seven-day period, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data.

Lancaster County ranked 38th among 66 counties, with 13,803 total injections, or 25 per 1,000 population, from Feb. 3 through 9. As of Tuesday, 27,769 county residents had received a first dose of vaccine, and 12,234 residents had received both doses since shots began in mid-December.

That means about 9% of the adult population that will eventually be eligible has been at least partially protected so far.

County officials are laying plans for a mass vaccination center that could provide as many as 42,000 injections per week from mid-March through June —or about three times the number of injections given here in the past week.

As low as Lancaster ranked in the pace of vaccinations for the past week, it did better than all five of its bordering counties, which all ranked in the bottom third of counties for the seven-day period. Shot rates per 1,000 people were Chester, 22; York, 21; Berks, 19; Lebanon, 17; and Dauphin, 16.

Counties with the highest rates of shots per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9 were Montour, 79; Cameron, 56; Lackawanna, 50, Northumberland, 46; and Columbia, 45.

Pennsylvania has 67 counties, but the analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination program and data collection. Here are Pennsylvania’s other 66 counties, ranked by number of shots received per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9:

County

Shots per 1,000 people Feb. 3-9

Montour

79

Cameron

56

Lackawanna

50

Northumberland

46

Columbia

45

Centre

42

Luzerne

41

Forest

41

Butler

38

Clarion

38

Mercer

37

Lehigh

37

Northampton

36

Sullivan

36

Armstrong

35

Mifflin

34

Union

34

Juniata

32

Huntingdon

31

Jefferson

31

Schuylkill

31

Lycoming

31

Clinton

30

Wayne

30

Blair

29

Clearfield

29

Westmoreland

29

Allegheny

28

Crawford

28

Wyoming

28

Carbon

27

Cambria

27

Snyder

27

Elk

26

Delaware

26

Montgomery

26

Franklin

26

Lancaster

25

Susquehanna

25

Lawrence

25

Greene

25

Cumberland

23

Erie

23

Bucks

23

Fayette

22

Chester

22

Washington

21

Indiana

21

York

21

Tioga

21

Warren

21

Somerset

19

McKean

19

Berks

19

Monroe

18

Lebanon

17

Venango

17

Dauphin

16

Beaver

16

Bedford 

16

Adams

15

Perry

15

Pike

14

Bradford

13

Fulton

10

Potter

6

