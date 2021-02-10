The rollout of coronavirus vaccines continues at a painfully slow pace in Pennsylvania, but residents of some counties have gotten shots at much faster rates than others over the past week.
Residents in counties that made the most progress got shots at rates three to five times those in counties at the bottom of the list for the seven-day period, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data.
Lancaster County ranked 38th among 66 counties, with 13,803 total injections, or 25 per 1,000 population, from Feb. 3 through 9. As of Tuesday, 27,769 county residents had received a first dose of vaccine, and 12,234 residents had received both doses since shots began in mid-December.
That means about 9% of the adult population that will eventually be eligible has been at least partially protected so far.
County officials are laying plans for a mass vaccination center that could provide as many as 42,000 injections per week from mid-March through June —or about three times the number of injections given here in the past week.
As low as Lancaster ranked in the pace of vaccinations for the past week, it did better than all five of its bordering counties, which all ranked in the bottom third of counties for the seven-day period. Shot rates per 1,000 people were Chester, 22; York, 21; Berks, 19; Lebanon, 17; and Dauphin, 16.
Counties with the highest rates of shots per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9 were Montour, 79; Cameron, 56; Lackawanna, 50, Northumberland, 46; and Columbia, 45.
Pennsylvania has 67 counties, but the analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination program and data collection. Here are Pennsylvania’s other 66 counties, ranked by number of shots received per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9:
County
Shots per 1,000 people Feb. 3-9
Montour
79
Cameron
56
Lackawanna
50
Northumberland
46
Columbia
45
Centre
42
Luzerne
41
Forest
41
Butler
38
Clarion
38
Mercer
37
Lehigh
37
Northampton
36
Sullivan
36
Armstrong
35
Mifflin
34
Union
34
Juniata
32
Huntingdon
31
Jefferson
31
Schuylkill
31
Lycoming
31
Clinton
30
Wayne
30
Blair
29
Clearfield
29
Westmoreland
29
Allegheny
28
Crawford
28
Wyoming
28
Carbon
27
Cambria
27
Snyder
27
Elk
26
Delaware
26
Montgomery
26
Franklin
26
Lancaster
25
Susquehanna
25
Lawrence
25
Greene
25
Cumberland
23
Erie
23
Bucks
23
Fayette
22
Chester
22
Washington
21
Indiana
21
York
21
Tioga
21
Warren
21
Somerset
19
McKean
19
Berks
19
Monroe
18
Lebanon
17
Venango
17
Dauphin
16
Beaver
16
Bedford
16
Adams
15
Perry
15
Pike
14
Bradford
13
Fulton
10
Potter
6