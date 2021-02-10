The rollout of coronavirus vaccines continues at a painfully slow pace in Pennsylvania, but residents of some counties have gotten shots at much faster rates than others over the past week.

Residents in counties that made the most progress got shots at rates three to five times those in counties at the bottom of the list for the seven-day period, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data.

Lancaster County ranked 38th among 66 counties, with 13,803 total injections, or 25 per 1,000 population, from Feb. 3 through 9. As of Tuesday, 27,769 county residents had received a first dose of vaccine, and 12,234 residents had received both doses since shots began in mid-December.

That means about 9% of the adult population that will eventually be eligible has been at least partially protected so far.

County officials are laying plans for a mass vaccination center that could provide as many as 42,000 injections per week from mid-March through June —or about three times the number of injections given here in the past week.

As low as Lancaster ranked in the pace of vaccinations for the past week, it did better than all five of its bordering counties, which all ranked in the bottom third of counties for the seven-day period. Shot rates per 1,000 people were Chester, 22; York, 21; Berks, 19; Lebanon, 17; and Dauphin, 16.

Counties with the highest rates of shots per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9 were Montour, 79; Cameron, 56; Lackawanna, 50, Northumberland, 46; and Columbia, 45.

Pennsylvania has 67 counties, but the analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is running its own vaccination program and data collection. Here are Pennsylvania’s other 66 counties, ranked by number of shots received per 1,000 residents for Feb. 3 through 9:

County Shots per 1,000 people Feb. 3-9 Montour 79 Cameron 56 Lackawanna 50 Northumberland 46 Columbia 45 Centre 42 Luzerne 41 Forest 41 Butler 38 Clarion 38 Mercer 37 Lehigh 37 Northampton 36 Sullivan 36 Armstrong 35 Mifflin 34 Union 34 Juniata 32 Huntingdon 31 Jefferson 31 Schuylkill 31 Lycoming 31 Clinton 30 Wayne 30 Blair 29 Clearfield 29 Westmoreland 29 Allegheny 28 Crawford 28 Wyoming 28 Carbon 27 Cambria 27 Snyder 27 Elk 26 Delaware 26 Montgomery 26 Franklin 26 Lancaster 25 Susquehanna 25 Lawrence 25 Greene 25 Cumberland 23 Erie 23 Bucks 23 Fayette 22 Chester 22 Washington 21 Indiana 21 York 21 Tioga 21 Warren 21 Somerset 19 McKean 19 Berks 19 Monroe 18 Lebanon 17 Venango 17 Dauphin 16 Beaver 16 Bedford 16 Adams 15 Perry 15 Pike 14 Bradford 13 Fulton 10 Potter 6