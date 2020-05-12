Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Monday, May 11, 2020.
Some of the facilities listed personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.
Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Tuesday, May 5, is here.
Conestoga View
Total deaths through May 11: 61
Hospital deaths through May 11: 11
Luther Acres
Total deaths through May 11: 27
Hospital deaths through May 11: 0
Hamilton Arms
Total deaths through May 11: 21
Hospital deaths through May 11: 5
ManorCare Health Services Lancaster
Total deaths through May 11: 20
Hospital deaths through May 11: 7
Lancashire Hall
Total deaths through May 11: 18
Hospital deaths through May 11: 3
Mennonite Home (including Woodcrest Villa)
Total deaths through May 11: 17
Hospital deaths through May 11: 3
Homestead Village
Total deaths through May 11: 14
Hospital deaths through May 11: 1
Newport Meadows
Total deaths through May 11: 12
Hospital deaths through May 11: 2
Mt. Hope Nazarene
Total deaths through May 11: 8
Hospital deaths through May 11: 0
Brethren Village
Total deaths through May 11: 7
Hospital deaths through May 11: 0
Pleasant View Communities
Total deaths through May 11: 4
Hospital deaths through May 11: 2
Faithful Living
Total deaths through May 11: 3
Hospital deaths through May 11: 3
Garden Spot Village
Total deaths through May 11: 2
Hospital deaths through May 11: 2
St. John's Herr Estate
Total deaths through May 11: 2
Hospital deaths through May 11: 2
United Zion
Total deaths through May 11: 2
Hospital deaths through May 11: 1
Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation
Total deaths through May 11: 2
Hospital deaths through May 11: 1
Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Total deaths through May 11: 2
Hospital deaths through May 11: 2
Landis Homes
Total deaths through May 11: 1
Hospital deaths through May 11: 1
