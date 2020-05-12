Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Monday, May 11, 2020.

Some of the facilities listed personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Additionally, some of the homes have not had any deaths in weeks. A list of which deaths happened since Tuesday, May 5, is here.

Conestoga View

Total deaths through May 11: 61

Hospital deaths through May 11: 11

Luther Acres

Total deaths through May 11: 27

Hospital deaths through May 11: 0

Hamilton Arms

Total deaths through May 11: 21

Hospital deaths through May 11: 5

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster

Total deaths through May 11: 20

Hospital deaths through May 11: 7

Lancashire Hall

Total deaths through May 11: 18

Hospital deaths through May 11: 3

Mennonite Home (including Woodcrest Villa)

Total deaths through May 11: 17

Hospital deaths through May 11: 3

Homestead Village

Total deaths through May 11: 14

Hospital deaths through May 11: 1

Newport Meadows

Total deaths through May 11: 12

Hospital deaths through May 11: 2

Mt. Hope Nazarene

Total deaths through May 11: 8

Hospital deaths through May 11: 0

Brethren Village

Total deaths through May 11: 7

Hospital deaths through May 11: 0

Pleasant View Communities

Total deaths through May 11: 4

Hospital deaths through May 11: 2

Faithful Living

Total deaths through May 11: 3

Hospital deaths through May 11: 3

Garden Spot Village

Total deaths through May 11: 2

Hospital deaths through May 11: 2

St. John's Herr Estate

Total deaths through May 11: 2

Hospital deaths through May 11: 2

United Zion

Total deaths through May 11: 2

Hospital deaths through May 11: 1

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation

Total deaths through May 11: 2

Hospital deaths through May 11: 1

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Total deaths through May 11: 2

Hospital deaths through May 11: 2

Landis Homes

Total deaths through May 11: 1

Hospital deaths through May 11: 1