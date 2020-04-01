The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported March 31 that 1 in 10 nursing homes in the state have seen positive cases of COVID-19.

Though there is not yet confirmation of how many COVID-19 cases are in Lancaster County nursing homes, LNP | LancasterOnline has reported on several confirmed cases.

Some of the confirmed cases in nursing homes have been Lancaster County nursing home staff members, while others are residents. This list will be updated with new information as it comes along.

April 1:

- The Brethren Village in Manheim Township reported that a "non-caregiving staff member in an administrative role" has the coronavirus.

March 30:

- Landis Homes confirmed one death from COVID-19 at their facility. A statement said the resident who died was the aforementioned case announced March 26.

- Pleasant View Communities confirmed that it had six additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in its facility.

March 29:

- Mennonite Home Communities, at 1520 Harrisburg Pike, put out a statement that three people had tested positive for COVID-19. Two were independent living residents - one of whom was hospitalized - and the third was a Skilled Nursing resident.

- Hamilton Arms, at 336 S. West End Avenue in Lancaster, said that one patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

- ManorCare Health Services, at 100 Abbeyville Road in Lancaster, said that one person had tested positive for COVID-19. The facility said that the person was not currently in the center, but did not say whether it's a staff member or a resident.

- The Veterans Administration said that one veteran tested positive for COVID-19, and was able to be discharged. The administration said that the risk of staff members or other patients of transmitting the illness from this virus was low.

March 26:

- Garden Spot Communities in New Holland posted a statement saying that one of their staff members at Laurel View Memory support had tested positive for COVID-19.

- A resident of Landis Homes tested positive for COVID-19.

- Someone at Pleasant View Retirement Community had tested positive for COVID-19, but it was not released how many people, or whether it was a resident or staff member.