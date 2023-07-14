Hamilton Watch Store 6.jpg
Hamilton watches sit in a case at Brent R. Miller Jewelers where they are now selling watches in the old Bowman building on North Duke Street in Lancaster city and plan to redevelop the space on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Hamilton, a Swiss-owned watch company founded in Lancaster in 1892, is housing the new retail store on the first floor of the former Bowman Technical School building.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

Hamilton’s only stand-alone retail store in the United States opened in Lancaster city Thursday.

The opening - just in time for the 80th annual National Watch and Clock Convention at the Lancaster County Convention Center - brings the company back to the city where it was founded in 1892 and into a building that served as a wellspring of talent for Hamilton and other watchmakers.

Over the years, Hamilton watches have been featured in more than 500 movies and television shows. A version of Hamilton’s Burton watch, a timepiece made in the 1940s and named for former executive Fred Burton, is worn by Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which was released June 30.

A partial list of other actors and the Hamilton watches they wore in movies and TV shows include:

1932: Clive Brook, Vintage Flintridge, “Shanghai Express.”

1961: Elvis Presley, Vintage Venture, “Blue Hawaii.”

1989: Robin Williams, Vintage Boulton Quartz, “Dead Poets Society.”

1997: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Ventura Quartz, “Men in Black.”

2009: Aaron Stanton, Vintage Pacer, “Mad Men” (Season 3).

2015: Matt Damon, Khaki BeLOWZERO, “The Martian.”

2017: Robert Downey Jr., Custom Ventura Skeleton, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

2018: John Krasinski, Khaki Field Auto Chrono, “Jack Ryan” (Season 1).

2018: Julia Roberts, Ardmore Quartz, “Homecoming” (Season 1).

2019: Jon Favreau, Jazzmaster GMT, “Avengers: Endgame.”

2020: John David Washington, Khaki BeLOWZERO, “Tenet.”

Source: Hamilton

