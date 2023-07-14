Hamilton’s only stand-alone retail store in the United States opened in Lancaster city Thursday.

The opening - just in time for the 80th annual National Watch and Clock Convention at the Lancaster County Convention Center - brings the company back to the city where it was founded in 1892 and into a building that served as a wellspring of talent for Hamilton and other watchmakers.

Over the years, Hamilton watches have been featured in more than 500 movies and television shows. A version of Hamilton’s Burton watch, a timepiece made in the 1940s and named for former executive Fred Burton, is worn by Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which was released June 30.

A partial list of other actors and the Hamilton watches they wore in movies and TV shows include:

1932: Clive Brook, Vintage Flintridge, “Shanghai Express.”

1961: Elvis Presley, Vintage Venture, “Blue Hawaii.”

1989: Robin Williams, Vintage Boulton Quartz, “Dead Poets Society.”

1997: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Ventura Quartz, “Men in Black.”

2009: Aaron Stanton, Vintage Pacer, “Mad Men” (Season 3).

2015: Matt Damon, Khaki BeLOWZERO, “The Martian.”

2017: Robert Downey Jr., Custom Ventura Skeleton, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

2018: John Krasinski, Khaki Field Auto Chrono, “Jack Ryan” (Season 1).

2018: Julia Roberts, Ardmore Quartz, “Homecoming” (Season 1).

2019: Jon Favreau, Jazzmaster GMT, “Avengers: Endgame.”

2020: John David Washington, Khaki BeLOWZERO, “Tenet.”

Source: Hamilton