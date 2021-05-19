Various retailers across Lancaster County are amending their mask policies in the wake of the latest guidance that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines on May 13, people who are considered fully vaccinated − two weeks after a two-shot vaccine, or two weeks after a single-shot vaccine − can resume activities indoors and outdoors without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Pennsylvania then followed suit, automatically adopting new, relaxed federal guidance on mask-wearing for people who are vaccinated.

Here's what the mask policies are across various big box retailers in Lancaster County.

Walmart

Walmart customers and associates who are vaccinated are now able to enter stores without wearing a mask.

In a memo distributed to associates on May 14, the company still expects non-vaccinated customers and members to wear masks − stores will have updated signage to reflect the policy.

The update policy applies to all Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

"Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements," the memo reads. "There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance."

The memo does not specify if, or how, employees will verify if customers are vaccinated.

Walmart is also offering cash incentives for its employees in an effort to get more of its employees vaccinated.

Costco

Costco is allowing fully vaccinated customers to enter stores without masks.

Costco announced its revised policy on May 14. Stores will not require proof of vaccination, but "ask for members' responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy."

Face coverings are still required in healthcare settings, such as the pharmacy, optical and hearing aid departments.

Giant

Fully vaccinated customers can now enter Giant stores without wearing a mask.

The Giant Company announced in a statement Tuesday that “fully vaccinated team members and customers will no longer be required to wear masks inside our stores, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. This guidance will be communicated via new store signage," according to the report.

"In addition, we’ll continue with our enhanced safety and cleaning measures throughout our stores," the statement reads.

Target

Target announced on May 17 that it will no longer required fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear masks in stores "except where it's required by local ordinance."

Face coverings are still "strongly recommended" for customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated, and stores will continue increased safety and cleaning measures.

Wegmans

Wegmans announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear face masks except where it's mandated at the state or local level.

The Wegmans in Patton Township near State College still requires all customers to wear masks as a result of a local ordinance.

Best Buy

Best Buy announced Monday that fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks while in the store, unless otherwise mandated by state or local ordinance.

A news release issued Monday indicates hand sanitizer will continue to be available, and stores will continue to be thoroughly cleaned.

"Fully vaccinated employees will also no longer be required to wear a face covering, except where mandated by local or state order," according to the release. "Any employee who chooses to can still wear a mask, and they will continue to be made available to everyone. Employees working in customers’ homes will still be required to wear a face covering, even if fully vaccinated."

Starbucks

Fully vaccinated customers may enter Starbucks without wearing a mask.

Starbucks issued a release on May 14 indicating the change, unless masks are mandated by state or local ordinance. Face masks became optional for vaccinated customers beginning on Monday, May 17.

"As we continue to ensure the health and well-being of our partners and customers, our restrooms generally remain temporarily closed to the public in stores where the café or café seating is unavailable," a news release indicates.

Employees will still undergo a pre-check during their shifts, which include getting their temperature taken. The new mask policy does not apply to staff members.