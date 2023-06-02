The 47th annual Red Rose Run will bring over a thousand runners to downtown Lancaster Saturday, June 3, from 8 to 11 a.m.

To make way for all those runners, several streets will be closed before and during the event.

Streets closures begin at 6 a.m. Saturday; vehicles that are parked on streets planned for closure will be towed beginning at 5 a.m. Streets will remain closed until the end of the race.

Streets closures are as follows:

— Queen Street will be closed from Lemon Street to Orange Street.

— Duke Street will be closed from Lemon Street to Eshelman Mill Road.

See a map of the Red Rose Run course, provided by the Lancaster City Alliance, below.

Proceeds from the race will be reinvested in Lancaster City Welcome Center programming.