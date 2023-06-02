The 47th annual Red Rose Run will bring over a thousand runners to downtown Lancaster Saturday, June 3, from 8 to 11 a.m.

To make way for all those runners, several streets will be closed before and during the event.

Streets closures begin at 6 a.m. Saturday; vehicles that are parked on streets planned for closure will be towed beginning at 5 a.m. Streets will remain closed until the end of the race. 

Streets closures are as follows:

— Queen Street will be closed from Lemon Street to Orange Street.

— Duke Street will be closed from Lemon Street to Eshelman Mill Road.

See a map of the Red Rose Run course, provided by the Lancaster City Alliance, below.  

Red Rose Run 2023

Proceeds from the race will be reinvested in Lancaster City Welcome Center programming.

