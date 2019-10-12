Lancaster city police have had double the number of homicide investigations this year compared to last.

Eight homicides have been reported in Lancaster this year, the most since 2015, when eight people were killed at the hands of another.

This year, three people have been fatally stabbed and six were fatally shot, according to police.

Police have filed charges or finished the investigation in seven of the cases.

Homicides in Lancaster County 2019: 11 total, 3 in Lancaster 2018: 11 total, 4 in Lancaster 2017: 15 total, 6 in Lancaster 2016: 10 total, 5 in Lancaster 2015: 17 total, 8 in Lancaster 2014: 11 total, 7 in Lancaster Source: Newspaper records

The most recent was the death of 25-year-old Luis A. Perez on Wednesday. Police said he was found near South Lime and Juniata streets with a gunshot wound to the torso. A 14-year-old, Rahmir Hopkins, was charged as an adult with the shooting.

The death also marks the 11th homicide in Lancaster County this year, matching the total of 11 homicides in all of 2018.

Here's the list of homicides and where the investigations stand, in reverse chronological order.

Sept. 23 — Pedro Almodovar, 36, died after being shot while sitting in a car on Howard Avenue. Police issued a warrant for Raymond L. Speller, 38, hours after the shooting and took him into custody the next day.

July 18 — Christine Ross, 53, and her daughter Autumn Ross, 20, were stabbed to death after being attacked by their brother and uncle, respectively, 56-year-old James Sterbinsky, according to police. The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed a motion in September to seek the death penalty against Sterbinsky.

June 16 — Anthony Marshall, 44, died after being shot in the torso in the 600 block of Lafayette Street. Shawn Nasim Connelly, 20, was charged Sept. 4 in the shooting, which happened outside of a birthday party on Father's Day.

June 12 — Benjamin Ramos, 16, died after being stabbed in the 900 block of Fremont Street, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

May 30 — Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 522 E. Chestnut St. In August police charged Ryan Rivera and Brian Jonah Paltan, both 21, in the drive-by shooting.

April 27 — Tony Torrellas, 31, was fatally shot at 539 S. Queen St. In July the district attorney's office finished its investigation and said the shooter would not be charged because the act was done in self-defense.