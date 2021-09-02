Heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Depression Ida caused the Conestoga River to swell to historic levels on Thursday.

The river crested at 18.49 feet by about 10 a.m., marking the third-highest level that the river has ever been, according to National Weather Service data.

As of Thursday morning, Lancaster County received between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain from the storm on Wednesday, according to reports from NWS. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wednesday's rain was the most single-day precipitation accumulation since 1999.

Here's a look at the historic crests of the Conestoga River, according to NWS Data:

- 1: 27.90 feet on 06/23/1972

- 2: 21.30 feet on 09/08/2011

- 3: 18.49 feet on 09/02/2021

- 4: 18.14 feet on 01/25/1978

- 5: 17.80 feet on 10/09/2005

- 6: 17.52 feet on 08/24/1933

- 7: 16.70 feet on 09/09/1987

- 8: 16.39 feet on 09/17/1999

- 9: 15.30 feet on 05/06/1989

- 10: 14.70 feet on 06/28/2006

- 11: 14.28 feet on 08/04/2018

- 12: 14.27 feet on 10/30/2012

- 13: 14.20 feet on 06/17/1982

- 14: 14.04 feet on 09/30/1934

- 15: 13.96 feet on 01/25/1979

- 16: 13.87 feet on 02/26/1979

- 17: 13.86 feet on 08/22/2018

- 18: 13.86 feet on 08/22/2018

- 19: 13.78 feet on 12/05/1993

- 20: 12.85 feet on 09/07/1984

- 21: 12.84 feet on 01/27/1976

- 22: 12.80 feet on 07/08/1934

- 23: 12.69 feet on 06/02/1946

- 24: 12.48 feet on 04/16/1983

- 25: 12.27 feet on 01/20/1996

- 26: 12.25 feet on 01/21/1979

- 27: 12.11 feet on 08/19/1955

- 28: 12.08 feet on 02/14/1971

- 29: 11.92 feet on 12/13/1983

- 30: 11.77 feet on 09/13/1960

- 31: 11.74 feet on 03/27/1978

- 32: 11.70 feet on 06/21/2003

- 33: 11.63 feet on 05/01/2014

- 34: 11.60 feet on 08/18/1942

- 35: 11.38 feet on 06/29/1973

- 36: 11.20 feet on 10/12/2013

- 37: 11.18 feet on 05/19/1988

- 38: 10.95 feet on 01/06/1949

- 39: 10.95 feet on 05/23/1942