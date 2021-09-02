Heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Depression Ida caused the Conestoga River to swell to historic levels on Thursday.
The river crested at 18.49 feet by about 10 a.m., marking the third-highest level that the river has ever been, according to National Weather Service data.
As of Thursday morning, Lancaster County received between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain from the storm on Wednesday, according to reports from NWS. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wednesday's rain was the most single-day precipitation accumulation since 1999.
Here's a look at the historic crests of the Conestoga River, according to NWS Data:
- 1: 27.90 feet on 06/23/1972
- 2: 21.30 feet on 09/08/2011
- 3: 18.49 feet on 09/02/2021
- 4: 18.14 feet on 01/25/1978
- 5: 17.80 feet on 10/09/2005
- 6: 17.52 feet on 08/24/1933
- 7: 16.70 feet on 09/09/1987
- 8: 16.39 feet on 09/17/1999
- 9: 15.30 feet on 05/06/1989
- 10: 14.70 feet on 06/28/2006
- 11: 14.28 feet on 08/04/2018
- 12: 14.27 feet on 10/30/2012
- 13: 14.20 feet on 06/17/1982
- 14: 14.04 feet on 09/30/1934
- 15: 13.96 feet on 01/25/1979
- 16: 13.87 feet on 02/26/1979
- 17: 13.86 feet on 08/22/2018
- 19: 13.78 feet on 12/05/1993
Flood damage is seen in the back yard of a home n Greenlawn Drive off Snake Hill Road in Upper Leacock Township, Tuesday, September 2, 2021.
Heavy rains from tropical storm Ida flooded many parts of Lancaster County, even on day after the storm rolled through. Water is seen high on this barn on Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township, Tuesday, September 2, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A man is seen almost knee-deep in flooded water on Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township, Tuesday, September 2, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
The Conestoga River reached the third-highest water level since 1942, on Tuesday, September 2, 2021, one day after tropical storm Ida brought upward of 8 inches of rain to the county.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Flooding on Chiques Creek is seen Thursday morning, September 2, 2021, one day after tropical storm Ida poured upward of 8 inches of rain across Lancaster County.
CARTER WALKER | LNP Staff
A car is seen stuck in water in Talmage on Route 772, Tuesday, September 2, 2021.
TYLER HUBER | LNP Staff
A garage are seen flooded in the 300 block of Snake Hill Road in Upper Leacock Township, Thursday, September 2, 2021.