As the rest of the country rang in the new decade Wednesday, families around the county crammed into hospital rooms, waiting to welcome newborns.
The following two babies were the first to be born in a Lancaster County hospital in the new decade.
Mary Stonebraker and Jake Pommerening welcomed their first child, Grace, at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday — New Year’s Day — making her the very first baby born in a hospital in the county. The 6-pound, 15-ounce girl was born four days late.
“We are both so extremely humbled by this circumstance and are honored to be Grace’s parents,” Pommerening said in a statement. The parents declined to interview directly for this story.
“She’s beautiful,” Pommerening added. “We live by Grace and hope grace upon everyone for the new year and new decade!”
Next came Jaiana Tyler, born at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday at the Women & Babies Hospital, after her mom was admitted to the hospital three days earlier due to health complications.
The 5-pound, 10-ounce baby girl had tufts of hair soon covered with the obligatory hat with a bow. Her parents, Jihan Owens-Tyler and Clinton Tyler Jr., welcomed the baby several weeks before her Jan. 18 expected due date.
The family was surprised that their daughter was born on New Year’s Day, a few days after Owens-Tyler’s birthday, Dec. 28.
“We were thinking she might come on my birthday,” Owens-Tyler said. “She decided to wait until a little bit after midnight on New Year’s Day.”
Their son Clinton Tyler III, 5, said he was excited to be a big brother, going on to munch on some chocolate chip cookies. When Jaiana began to cry, he jumped into action to ask why she was crying.