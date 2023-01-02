Jeffrey and Colleen Swartz may have missed their family’s New Year’s Eve festivities Friday night, but that is OK.

Instead, the Ephrata Township couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Abilene, on Sunday. Born 20 minutes into the new year, she was the first baby in Lancaster County reported to be born in a hospital in 2023.

Abilene was born healthy at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces, but with surprising timing. The newest addition to the Swartzes had a due date in late January, the couple said.

“That was a surprise for us because we never had a baby come early before,” said Colleen, who said Abilene was the couple’s fifth child.

The couple said they had spent some time living in Montana and thought Abilene felt like a name from the Old West.

“She came early, but she’s very healthy,” Jeffrey said. “It was a good delivery.”

The 6-pound, 3-ounce Evandra Phoenix was the first baby born at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Women & Babies Hospital in 2023, born at 6:09 a.m., according to Daniel Cunningham, Evandra’s father.

While Evandra may not get the official moniker of the first 2023 baby in Lancaster County, her mother, Rebekah Cunningham, will always think of her as a baby with dramatic timing.

The mother of three woke up 10 minutes before the new year and started to feel contractions seconds before midnight.

“Fireworks were going on outside, so at midnight everything started,” Cunningham said.

After the Leola couple arrived at the hospital at 4:15 a.m. Evandra arrived quickly, Rebekah Cunningham said.

The name derives from Evander. Rebekah Cunningham said she was expecting to have a boy, but the couple decided to tweak the name to Evandra in the case of a girl.

“I’m actually happy we got to use it, because Evandra is so pretty,” she said.