Editor's note: This article was originally published April 23.

The Wolf administration announced a detailed "data-driven" plan that will categorize reopening counties and regions across Pennsylvania into three phases: red, yellow and green, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Each county and/or region will be assigned a phase depending on its conditions. Counties and regions will move from "red" to "yellow" and then to "green," meaning that all restrictions will be lifted.

Twenty-four north-central and northwest regions in Pennsylvania moved from "red" to "yellow" May 8, and another 13 are scheduled to move to yellow Friday, May 15.

That leaves 30 counties in the stay-at-home order, which "has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures and building safety protocols," a press release said.

Several counties currently in Wolf's red phase, including Lancaster County, have sent letters to the governor stating that they will be moving to yellow whether or not they're declared yellow.

Regions and counties will be eligible to begin to reopen and return to work if they meet the target goal of an average fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days is met, the Wolf administration said.

However, the metric won't be the only factor the state will look at before assigning a region or county a new phase and beginning to reopen, Dr. Rachel Levine said in an update April 23.

Levine said other factors like accessibility to tests and contact tracing will be used as well.

"The administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work," the release said.

Here's the restrictions for each phase:

Red

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions:

- Only life-sustaining businesses may operate

- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place

- Schools (for in-person instruction) and most child care facilities closed

Social Restrictions:

- Stay-at-home order in place

- Large gatherings prohibited

- Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only

- Only travel for life-sustaining purposes is encouraged

Under the red phase, orders and restrictions can be adjusted as necessary. Safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals and facilities will also be updated as needed.

Yellow

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions:

- Where possible, working from home will continue

- Businesses with in-person operations must continue to follow safety guidance

- Child care facilities may open with worker and safety orders

- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place

- Schools will remain closed

Social Restrictions:

- Stay-at-home restrictions will be lifted but "aggressive mitigation" will still be used

- Large gatherings will be prohibited

- While in-person retail will be allowed, curbside and delivery options will be favored

- Gyms, spas, casinos and theaters will remain closed

- Restaurants and bars will continue to be limited to carry-out and delivery

All businesses must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health's guidance for social distancing and cleaning.

Orders and restrictions will be changed as necessary.

Green

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions:

- All businesses must follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health

Social Restrictions:

- All "aggressive mitigation" orders will be lifted

- All individuals must follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health