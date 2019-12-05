After almost 28 years in prison for participating in the 1991 killing of Laurie Show, Tabitha Buck could be released on parole by Christmas.

Case overview Buck, now 45, was 17 when she sat on 16-year-old Show’s legs while 18-year-old Lisa Michelle Lambert slashed Show’s throat in East Lampeter Township. Lambert is serving a life sentence. According to testimony that led to Lambert’s and Buck’s convictions, Lambert's boyfriend Lawrence Yunkin, then 19, drove them to the condominium Show shared with her mother but remained with the car during the murder. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for his involvement and was paroled from prison in August 2004 after serving nearly 12 years.

As LNP has reported, the state Board of Probation and Parole granted Buck parole in August and listed her earliest release date as Dec. 21.

Buck's name also appears as Tabatha Buck in documents over the years since her arrest. As part of her terms of release, she cannot reside or work in Lancaster County, must avoid any contact with Show’s family and must take psychiatric medication as prescribed by her doctor, according to the board’s decision.

Here is the full list of conditions from the board's decision:

You shall maintain employment as approved by parole supervision staff. If unemployed you shall engage in an active job search and provide verification as directed by parole supervision staff.

You shall not directly or indirectly have contact or associate with persons who sell or use drugs, outside a treatment setting or possess drug paraphernalia.

Upon your release, you shall submit to an evaluation to determine your need for mental health treatment/service. If treatment is recommended, you must enroll and successfully complete all treatment recommended. You shall be required to sign the appropriate release forms for confidential information — mandatory.

You shall achieve negative results in screening tests randomly conducted by the board to detect your use of controlled substances and designer drugs, as designated by the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act, or to detect your use of alcohol, or both. You are responsible for all testing costs.

You shall take psychotropic medication if prescribed by your doctor —mandatory.

You shall not directly or indirectly have contact with victim(s), or victim's families, including correspondence, telephone contact, or communication through third parties — mandatory.

You shall not travel or reside in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania for any reason — mandatory.

You shall pay a monthly supervision fee as determined by parole supervision staff to the parole board while under supervision within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Act 35 of 1991).

When released to the community you must report in person to the district office or sub office the next business day (Monday through Friday) between the working hours of 8:30 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

The written decision also lists reasons the board decided to grant Buck parole, as follows.

Your participation in and completion of prescribed institutional programs.

Your positive institutional behavior.

Your risk and needs assessment indicating your level of risk to the community.

The positive recommendation made by the Department of Corrections.

Reports, evaluations and assessments/level of risk indicates your risk to the community.

Your demonstrated motivation for success.

Your acceptance of responsibility for the offense(s) committed.

Your stated remorse for the offense(s) committed.

Your development of a parole release plan.

