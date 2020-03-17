Tuesday morning, Lancaster County officials signed a declaration of disaster emergency, allowing for more flexibility in spending funds.

The declaration was made in response to President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency.

"This will continue to evolve, and we will evolve with it," Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said. "This declaration allows us to do that."

Here are the following cities, boroughs and municipalities that have declared a state of emergency:

Lancaster city

"A state of emergency has been deemed necessary to ensure the continuation of essential services to our residents during this public health emergency," a press release from the city said. "Declaring a state of emergency is a grave act and affords the City more flexibility to act quickly outside of time-consuming procedures and formalities and provides a pathway for possible support from the federal government."

Columbia Borough

Columbia Borough declared a state of emergency that started Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will continue "until the COVID-19 Virus is no longer a threat."

Mount Joy Borough

Mount Joy Borough mayor Timothy Bradley declared a state of emergency for the next 7 days, and urged his constituents to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines for non-essential retail closings.

This list will be updated.

