Voters should have plenty of choices for a home rule study commission in Lancaster city after 18 people filed paperwork Tuesday to appear on the May primary ballot.

City Council in February agreed to let voters decide whether a nine-member study commission should study the city’s government. The decision could lead to changes in how Lancaster taxes its residents and operates its government.

While 18 people submitted paperwork to be a commission candidate, the ballot list is not final, as any voter can challenge the validity of a candidate’s petitions. Commission candidates needed to secure 200 signatures from registered city voters, who were permitted to sign only nine petitions.

The following people have filed paperwork to run for the home rule study commission. A question on the primary election ballot will ask city voters whether a commission should be formed and to vote for up to nine candidates for the commission. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot, as the commission is a nonpartisan body.

Candidates who have filed to run in the primary are:

— Ezra Rothman, city resident, no affiliation.

— Peter Barber, city resident, Democrat.

— John McGrann, city resident, Democrat.

— Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat.

— Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat.

— Brian Adams, city resident, Democrat.

— Marshall Miller, Lancaster Democratic Committee chair.

— Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County applicant, Democrat.

— Andrew Marshall, city resident, independent.

— Wes Farmer, city resident, no affiliation.

— Maxine Cook, city resident, Democrat.

— Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party.

— Michael Rowen, city resident, Democrat.

— Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican.

— Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican.

— Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican.

— Jacob Glesnor, city resident, Republican.

— Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican.

More than 20 people originally announced their plans to run for the commission — a handful withdrew their names due to the time commitment needed for the group. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, commission members spend an average of 10 hours per week on study work.

Others pointed to the limited time they had to gather signatures and confusion around the required paperwork. A day after people could begin circulating petitions, the Lancaster County Board of Elections urged candidates to fill out the correct paperwork for the commission. Some had mistakenly picked up paperwork for partisan offices.

Mayor Danene Sorace hosted five meetings over the past two weeks for candidates to get their names out to the public and obtain signatures.

MORE: Takeaways from Lancaster's neighborhood home rule meetings

MORE: Lancaster's first home rule meeting shows residents hopeful a commission could lead to tax relief

Next steps

Voters will decide May 16 whether the commission should officially form. If approved, nothing will change in how the city operates. The nine-member commission will study Lancaster’s current form of government and decide whether something needs to change.

If they decide it does, the commission will draft a charter that would need voter approval to be enacted. A charter is a document that would lay out the government’s structure and authority. It would explain how the city can tax its residents if a commission decides a new form of taxation is needed.

Sorace proposed home rule to give Lancaster more control over its taxation — the process is designed to grant more self-governance to municipalities. Right now, the city can use only property taxes to raise revenue, but Sorace wants to lean more into the earned income tax, which is scaled to wages.

Residents at the home rule meetings expressed both excitement and concern about home rule, but many people seemed confused about what it was and its benefits, prompting the need for more education before May. Sorace said she plans to attend neighborhood meetings and offer more learning opportunities in the meantime.

MORE: What a home rule charter could mean for Lancaster city

MORE: Is Lancaster moving through home rule too fast? State experts weigh in