Nine local communities recorded a total of 23 coronavirus deaths in the past week, according to data from Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner.

Two communities — Elizabethtown Borough and Manor Township — had their first coronavirus deaths. That raisied to 20 the number of municipalities here that have lost residents to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Lancaster Township, the community with the highest loss of life, had another eight coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 111 since the pandemic arrived here in March.

West Donegal Township had four more deaths, taking its total to six. Three communities — Lititz Borough and Rapho and Manheim townships — had two deaths each.

Lancaster City, Warwick Township and Christiana Borough each had one additional death.

Since late March, 265 coronavirus patients have died in Lancaster County, according to Diamantoni. The largest number of deaths occurred in the second half of April and early this month. A large majority of those who died were residents of local nursing homes.

Here's where deaths occurred in the past week, along with the total coronavirus fatalities for that community since March. Location information was not immediately available for two new deaths confirmed on Tuesday.