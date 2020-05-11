Lititz Borough and Manheim Township led the county in coronavirus deaths in the past week, as the toll countywide rose by 35 and reached 233, according data from the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Township has surpassed 100 deaths and West Donegal recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, bringing to 18 the number of municipalities that have lost residents to the virus.

Since last Monday:

• Eleven people died in Lititz, where the new toll of 25 deaths is equal to 1 in every 379 people in the borough of 9,487.

• South of Lititz, another seven people died in Manheim Township, the county’s most populous suburb, raising the total death toll there to 44. That’s equal to 1 in every 933 residents.

• Six more people died in East Hempfield Township, raising the total there to 15, or 1 in every 1,661 residents.

• Another five died in Lancaster Township, the community that has, by far, been hit the hardest in Lancaster County. There have now been 101 deaths in the township, just east and west of Lancaster city. which is equal to 1 in every 172 residents there.

The vast majority of those who have died have been residents of nursing homes or other long-term-care facilities, according to Diamantoni.

Here’s the list of communities with deaths in the past week, along with their total loss of life since the pandemic claimed its first life here in late March: