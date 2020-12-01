Lancaster County had 56 COVID-19 deaths in November, and they were scattered across 27 of the county’s 60 municipalities, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of county data.

Denver Borough recorded the most COVID-19 deaths during the month, with 11, followed by East Lampeter Township, with four.

Five communities had three deaths each, seven had two deaths each and a dozen had one death each.

Six local communities saw their first coronavirus deaths in November: East Earl and East Drumore townships, and Akron, Millersville, Manheim and East Petersburg boroughs.

The new deaths raised the county’s total loss of life to 504 people from March through November, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The deaths have occurred in 46 municipalities. Only 14 local municipalities have had no coronavirus deaths.

The 56 deaths in November were the highest monthly total since May, when there were also 113 lives lost here to COVID-19. The month with the fewest deaths was September, with 13. The deadliest month was April, with 183.

Here are the communities that lost at least one life to COVID-19 in November, along with their total number of coronavirus deaths since the pandemic arrived here in March:

Denver Borough – 11 (total: 12)

East Lampeter Twp. – 4 (total: 5)

Ephrata Borough – 3 (total: 23)

Lititz Borough – 3 (total: 33)

Salisbury Twp. – 3 (total: 7)

West Donegal Twp. – 3 (total: 10)

West Lampeter Twp. – 3 (total: 19)

Akron Borough – 2 (total: 2)

Clay Twp. – 2 (total: 3)

East Cocalico Twp. – 2 (total: 7)

Ephrata Twp. - 2 (total: 9)

Lancaster City – 2 (total: 29)

Manheim Twp. – 2 (total: 63)

West Earl Twp. – 2 (total: 15)

Earl Twp. – 1 (total: 1)

East Drumore Twp. – 1 (total: 1)

East Earl Twp. – 1 (total: 5)

East Hempfield Twp. – 1 (total: 32)

East Petersburg Borough – 1 (total: 1)

Lancaster Twp. – 1 (total: 135)

Manheim Borough – 1 (total: 1)

Millersville Borough – 1 (total: 1)

Paradise Twp. – 1 (total: 5)

Penn Twp. – 1 (total: 6)

Rapho Twp. – 1 (total 15)

Warwick Twp. – 1 (total: 6)