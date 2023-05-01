We asked each of the 17 candidates vying for a spot on the Lancaster city home rule study commission to respond to the following question: Why are you running for the home rule study commission, and what skills and experience support your candidacy?

Here are their replies.

AMY RUFFO

Age: 53

Occupation: Executive assistant

Party: Democrat

Eight years ago, I volunteered with Fair Districts PA to end gerrymandering because it benefits parties, not people. I have learned how government works and place great value on the public having an understanding of policies that affect us. My work with FDPA has prepared me to be a home rule study commissioner. I learned about the fiscal concerns of cities like Lancaster in 2019 when Sen. Scott Martin hosted a workshop. Fiscal fairness is the goal of home rule, but is it right for Lancaster? I seek to understand home rule’s impact on our collective community. I want to make sure voters get an explanation of the pros and cons so they can make an informed decision. I am committed to good government and fairness. I will listen to community members, fellow commissioners and experts. I commit to nonpartisanship and will promote a process that is transparent and accountable to the community.

EZRA ROTHMAN

Age: 32

Occupation: Economic development

Party: No affiliation

I’m excited to work with other residents to contribute to the city’s long-term health. I want to understand if home rule is a more equitable solution for city residents. Previously, I led the United Way’s VITA free tax preparation program, which introduced me to many different people in Lancaster. As director of strategic initiatives and partnerships at the Economic Development Company, my job is to identify solutions to challenges and opportunities focused on economic health. I’m an active listener, bring strong project management skills and have a track record of breaking down complex concepts. I have no political ambition. My interest in the commission is driven by curiosity and a desire to support my city.

CARL FELDMAN

Age: 31

Occupation: Pa. Department of Human Services bureau director

Party: Democrat

I am running for home rule study commission to prioritize abundance over austerity for our city. The commonwealth’s laws place third-class cities like Lancaster at a structural disadvantage despite being Pennsylvania’s hubs of commerce and culture. A better system of funding city services is possible if we act now. Since it was announced, I have supported home rule as a worthwhile effort to find a more progressive system of taxation for Lancaster. As a policy specialist with the commonwealth, I have a keen understanding of state law and its governing documents. I hope to use that experience to help establish a new city charter with my fellow commissioners which puts Lancaster on a solid footing for the future and engenders confidence in our government. I am listed first on the ballot, and I would be honored to have your vote.

TONY DASTRA

Age: 26

Occupation: Lancaster Township administrative assistant for public works and planning/zoning

Party: Third party

I’m running for the home rule commission because I believe in the power of the people. The third-class city code written by the state is too restrictive. Few people have read the entirety of the code, but I’ve been familiar for years now. I know us writing and voting for a new charter can increase our collaboration potential and problem-solving ability. I was ahead of the curve livestreaming the city government in 2017. The change in policy this led to ended up preparing the government for the abrupt shift to pandemic life because a technical and cultural foundation had already been laid. Some other credentials of mine include being an Eagle Scout, having degrees in political science and urban planning from Arizona State University, being the Neighbors United president for 2023, and being a member of the Lancaster City Planning Commission.

MARSHALL C. MILLER

Age: 27

Occupation: Communications manager

Party: Democrat

I’m running to make sure working people can afford a home in Lancaster city and because I believe we should be able to make decisions at the local level. Currently, residents are being priced out of homes because the only tax Lancaster city can control to pay for the increasing cost of vital city services is property taxes. We can end this overreliance on property taxes by developing a home rule charter that will give us more control over our taxes. As a 27-year-old renter looking to buy a home, I want to bring my generational perspective to this commission. I have an undergraduate degree in public policy and professional communications experience that I will use to communicate effectively about our work. I chair the Lancaster city Democrats and have knocked on doors in every corner of our city. I know this community and want to see it thrive.

ELIZABETH ELIAS

Age: 56

Occupation: Behavioral health care manager

Party: Republican

I am a licensed social worker and graduated from Temple University. I decided to run for home rule commissioner because I believe my experience working in the community in social services can be an asset in putting together the study.

ANDREW MARSHALL

Age: 57

Occupation: Disabled military veteran, retired

Party: Independent

I'm running to give a voice to the regular citizens of Lancaster city. The city has forgotten seniors on a fixed income and middle-class families just trying to raise a family. Trash, water and sewer, and taxes have gone up, and all I hear about are ways to increase taxes and not ways to cut expenses. I have provided service for 30 years. I worked on the Crime Commission, with the juvenile probation office, was coordinator of the city's federal Weed & Seed program, which helped social service organizations and the police coordinate services, was executive director of Brightside Opportunities Center, senior director of remedial programs at the Boys and Girls Club and a consultant helping the organization raise money and develop budgets. I am a Millersville University graduate, MU Athletic Hall-of-Famer in basketball, military veteran, a big brother with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and a husband and father of three kids.

JOHN McGRANN

Age: 53

Occupation: Owner of Penn Stone

Party: Democrat

I’ve lived in the City of Lancaster most of my adult life, raised a family here with my wife, Mara, and own a vibrant small business in the Stadium District with 25 employees, nearly half of whom live in the city. Serving as a government study commissioner seems like a unique opportunity to shape the future of the City of Lancaster, and to help choose the form of government and most appropriate sources of tax revenue that best match the resources of our residents and the need for government services. In addition to my experience owning our business, I’ve had the opportunity to serve on many community boards as well as on several city boards and commissions. I like working with others to search for collaborative solutions, and I especially enjoy working on organizational structure and governance. I believe this broad experience will be valuable on the home rule study commission.

BRIAN ADAMS

Age: 62

Occupation: Associate professor of mathematics

Party: Democrat

Home rule is more than just taxes. As a third-class city, Lancaster must follow the requirements laid out by the Pennsylvania Legislature. These regulations describe everything from how the city elects a city council to how they may or may not raise taxes to fund the city and its services. What this means is that decisions on how residents of the city are to be governed is determined by voters in Bradford, or Pittsburgh, or Allentown. This is not the democratic process in which the governed choose how they will be led. Home rule provides us that means of separating from the state and allowing the city and its residents to make its own decisions. Each of us brings different backgrounds and skills to this process. I am an engineer and a statistician — a numbers person. I understand what the numbers say and what they can tell us.

WES FARMER

Age: 72

Occupation: Construction supervisor, retired nurse

Party: No affiliation

I care deeply about Lancaster. This process is an exciting opportunity for us to examine, consider and imagine a city government that is more efficient, effective and fair. I believe in a democracy where all voices are heard, honored and incorporated into community decisions. A fresh examination of the city’s governance structure may result in improved progress and success. If given the honor of your vote, I look forward to the opportunity to serve.

MICHAEL J. ROWEN

Age: 66

Occupation: Owns specialty car dealership

Party: Democrat

My wife Molly and I live in Lancaster and care deeply about keeping Lancaster vibrant. I had served for two terms on the School District of Lancaster school board and have a good working knowledge of that organization and its impact on taxes. I currently serve on the Fulton Theatre board and have also been a long-term member of the Hourglass board. I do not have an opinion of home rule at this time and am curious to learn more to educate myself. I believe strongly in Lancaster as a very diverse and open community and want it to become financially stable.

DENA M. MAOUNIS

Age: 37

Occupation: Grant coordinator

Party: Republican

I grew up working in the city at my father's restaurant and now have lived in the city for almost seven years. I am running to make sure our lifelong, current and future residents thrive in this city so they do not have to worry how they will survive. Our residents are the reason for our tight-knit neighborhoods. I am also running to make sure there are checks and balances throughout the process so that there is actual debate when spending other people’s money. As residents, if we need to live within our means in our household, so should our government. Skills that support my candidacy: honesty, thinking outside the box, common sense, critical and logical thinking, live within my means within my own budget.

PETER R. BARBER

Age: 55

Occupation: Owner of Two Dudes Painting

Party: Democrat

Lancaster City has been my home for my entire life. My kids and grandchildren all live here. My business is located and operates within the city. My commitment to this place runs deep. Through the work of my business as well as my extensive work within the nonprofit space, having served on the boards of the Lancaster Chamber, the Lancaster City Alliance, SoWe and ASSETS, I understand many of the challenges this community faces as well as have experienced the impact and opportunities that working with a focused group of committed individuals can make to bring about positive change. I can utilize these experiences to inform and shape my views and balance the pragmatic realism of business ownership and operation with the ideals and aspirations of other community service.

TED DARCUS

Age: 80

Occupation: Community activist

Party: Republican

I am interested in serving on the Home Rule Study Commission as I feel I bring a number of things that would be an asset. I have been a Lancaster City resident for 45 years and have been a very strong community advocate. I served on the City Council for 10 years, five of which I was president. I understand the issues the city faces and have played a part in creating solutions. I have worked with Mayors Morris, Stork and Smithgall while I was president and played an integral role in bringing the Lancaster County Convention Center downtown. I am well respected and connected on the city, county and state levels and would bring many perspectives. I would also bring diversity to the commission on many levels and help bring checks and balances. Lastly, my temperament, critical thinking and organizational skills are well suited for this work.

DARLENE BYRD

Age: 65

Occupation: Landlord

Party: Democrat

I lived in Lancaster for 50 years. I am a regular attendee of the Lancaster City Council meeting, always challenging council to come up with other ways to cover the budget. Raising property taxes 8% and water and trash all at the same time is not acceptable or workable for many of the city residents. I believe something must be done. I believe the home rule commission study is worth looking at. I do not have my mind made up yet. But I feel the commission, if passed, will need a voice for the everyday people: the seniors, renters and homeowners. I am a homeowner and a landlord. I am running to represent a voice for the people. So I ask you to vote #4 Darlene Byrd for Home Rule Commissioner.

JACOB GLENSOR

Age: 27

Occupation: commercial lending relationship manager

Party: Republican

I moved to Lancaster in 2017 after graduating college and fell in love with this city; from the people and community to the events and incredible food, Lancaster continues to impress me. Now we as a community have choices to make on how we continue our success — together — for the generations to come. As a commercial lender, I assist businesses seeking to grow and provide stable employment in our community. Additionally, I serve on the board of Hands-on House and am involved in other community initiatives and events in Lancaster city. It would be a privilege to represent you and help continue the work so many are already doing in various ways to strengthen our city. I look forward to understanding the options we have to prepare for the future through the home rule undertaking. Thank you for your consideration as a candidate for this commission!

MAXINE R. COOK

Age: 57

Occupation: Higher education administration

Party: Democrat

I am very interested in the research necessary for the home rule study commission. I was born in Lancaster and raised in each of the four quadrants of the city. I serve on the mission committee and board at Lancaster’s YWCA, and as a member of the city planning commission. My unpretentious interest in what a better Lancaster can be, and what the community wants, will drive my work with fellow commissioners and consultants of legal, social and political expertise to guide the commission. I will commit to discovering all there is to know about home rule and to know if it is a viable, equitable option for all Lancaster city residents. This process deserves purposeful probing, which I stand ready to pursue. Thank you Lancaster.