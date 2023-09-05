Lancaster County has seen its fair share of hot weather and heat waves this season. This week's forecasted heat could tie or break records set years ago.

And it already has. According to the National Weather Service, the county reached 98 degrees on Monday, tied for the ninth-hottest temperature since 1999.

What are the other hottest days the county has ever seen during that time? Here's a list of the top-15, all of which is above 98.

All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

The previous recent high on the list comes just over three months ago on the second day of June, when temperatures reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the midst of a prolonged drought in the county, as well as before much of the Mid-Atlantic was hit by poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.