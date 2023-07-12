A week after the first full heat wave of 2023 when temperatures reached the low 90's in Lancaster County across three straight days, another may be on its way this week.

The National Weather Service in State College is predicting back-to-back days of 92-degree temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is projected to be in the high-80s before Saturday's high reaches the low-90s again.

While the temperatures will certainly be hot this week, they're still a few degrees below some of the hottest days on record.

Here are the 14 hottest days in Lancaster County since 1999.

All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

The most recent high on the list comes just over a month ago on the second day of June, when temperatures reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the midst of a prolonged drought in the county, as well as before much of the Mid-Atlantic was hit by poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.