Fourteen of Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities have had coronavirus deaths, according to data from the county’s coroner, and those communities are home to about 44% of the county’s population.

The 103 deaths are spread far from evenly across those communities.

At least 52 – or half the county’s total – have been concentrated at three nursing homes in Lancaster Township, which has only 3% of the county’s population. Another 21 have occurred in Manheim Township, with many of those also at senior facilities.

The data below represents where the COVID-19 residents lived, not where they died. According to the coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, 65% of local victims died at senior facilities, 34% died at a hospital and 1% died at home.

Two victims were from out of the area, and three others were not represented in the mapping data.

Demographically, 89% of the victims have been over age 70, and no one under age 50 has died. Of the victims, 89% were white, 7% Hispanic, 2% Black and 2% Asian.

Below are the communities that have had coronavirus deaths, along with their populations and how their number of deaths translates to a per capita rate per 100,000.