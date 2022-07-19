The first heat wave of 2022 is expected in Lancaster County this week.

Highs in the 80s are forecast starting Wednesday and extending into the weekend, according to National Weather Service in State College. The weather agency defines a heat wave as 3 or more consecutive days with highs 90 degrees or higher.

Other than a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, there's no rain the forecast.

Tuesday - July 19, 2022 @ 6AM EDT: A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and very warm temperatures for Today and Wednesday. Heat indices will peak in the mid 80s too low 90s today, and 90s in most places on Wednesday. Follow the Heat Safety Tips provided below. #PAWX pic.twitter.com/NTdL3QMfpS — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 19, 2022

Here are the 10 hottest days in Lancaster County since 1999.

1. 103 degrees on July 22, 2011

2. 101 degrees on July 7, 2012

3. 101 degrees on July 6, 2010

4. 100 degrees on August 23, 2012

5. 100 degrees on July 21, 2011

6. 99 degrees on July 7, 2010

7. 99 degrees on August 2, 2002

8. 99 degrees on August 9, 2001

9. 98 degrees on July 23, 2011

10. 98 degrees on August 14, 2002

11. 98 degrees on June 30, 2021

All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Warwick Township.

The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.