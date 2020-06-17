The pace of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to trend downward overall, but rates vary widely from county to county.

For a look at the most recent situation, here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new infections in the past two weeks, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For each county, we list the number of new cases for the 14-day period of June 3 through 16, how that translates to a rate per 100,000 population, and whether the number of new COVID-19 cases is up or down compared to the prior two-week period (May 20 through June 2).

By comparison, the statewide rate was 51 new cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks, and the number of new cases was down 29% compared with new cases in the previous two weeks.

1) Susquehanna County (Up) – 62 new cases, or 154 per 100,000

On the northeastern Pennsylvania border with New York, the rural county of about 40,000 people saw its number of new cases more than double from 25 in the prior two-week period. It has been in the “yellow” phase of reopening since May 22.

2) Lebanon County (Up) – 213 new cases, or 150 per 100,000

On Lancaster County’s northern border, Lebanon County’s new cases more than doubled from 100 in the prior two-week period. It moved to the yellow phase on May 29 but is not moving to green this week with other counties that moved to yellow with Lebanon.

3) Dauphin County (Down) – 315 new cases, or 113 per 100,000

Seat of the state capital of Harrisburg, Dauphin County saw its rate of new cases drop slightly, from 370 in the prior two-week period. Dauphin moved to yellow on May 29 is one of eight counties scheduled to move to green this Friday, June 19.

4) Lancaster County (Down) – 584 new cases, or 107 per 100,000

The number of new cases has varied significantly from week, and the county’s per-capita rate of new cases is the highest among the 10 counties that moved to yellow on June 5. But Lancaster County's number of new cases in the past two weeks is slightly lower than the 625 it recorded in the previous two weeks. Lancaster County officials declared their own move to yellow on May 15, three weeks before Gov. Tom Wolf official made the move.

5) Chester County (Down) –520 new cases, or 99 per 100,000

On Lancaster County’s eastern border, Chester County’s number of new cases was 104 less than the 624 it recorded in the previous two weeks. It has been in the yellow phase since June 5.

6) Montgomery County (Down)– 778 new cases, or 94 per 100,000

This large Philadelphia suburb saw its number of new cases fall 30% from the 1,109 it recorded in the previous two-week period. It has been in the yellow phase since June 5.

7) Philadelphia County (Down) – 1,393 new cases, or 88 per 100,000

With the state’s highest cumulative rate of infection during the pandemic, Philadelphia has cooled off significantly. It saw a 37% drop in its number of new cases, compared with the previous two weeks. It moved to yellow June. 5.

8) Delaware County (Down) – 440 new cases, or 78 per 100,000

This large suburb on Philadelphia’s southwest border has had the second highest overall infection rate during the pandemic, but is also cooling steadily. Its number of new cases was 41% lower that in the previous two weeks. It moved to yellow on June 5.

9) Montour County (Up) – 12 new cases, or 66 per 100,000

This small rural county situated between Lewisburg and Bloomsburg saw its number of cases jump from only 3 in the previous two weeks. But those 12 new cases in the past two weeks give it a comparatively high per-capita rate because it’s population is just over 18,000. Montour moved to yellow on May 8 and to green on May 29.

10) Erie County (Up) – 165 new cases, or 61 per 100,000

In the northwestern corner of Pennsylvania, this county generally had a low rate of infection earlier in the pandemic and was among the first group of counties to move to yellow on May 8. But a more recent outbreak has kept it from moving to green. Its number of new cases was up slightly from 160 in the previous two weeks.