The rate of new coronavirus cases cooled a bit in Lancaster County and statewide over the past seven days, following an increase at the start of the month as the new school year got underway.

But some counties continue to experience significant outbreaks, including ones on college campuses, prompting the state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, to tell students Monday that “we need your help.”

“What happens on campus directly affects everyone off campus and in the community,” Levine said at an afternoon news conference. She urged college students to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large groups and isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, even if they don’t feel sick.

Overall, Pennsylvania recorded 5,200 new cases of COVID-19 for Sept. 8-14, down 11% from 5,838 in the previous seven-day period. The state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 population fell from 46 two weeks ago to 41 in the past week.

Lancaster County recorded 256 new cases for Sept. 8-14, down 24% from 338 new cases in the prior seven days. Its rate of 47 new cases per 100,000 population was down from 62 in the prior week and ranked it 14th among the state’s 67 counties, down from ninth place the week before.

Colleges in Lancaster County have reported a scattering of COVID-19 cases, but nothing on the scale of outbreaks at some universities around the state.

Campuses with sizable outbreaks include Penn State’s main campus at University Park, where a surge in student cases helped to give Centre County a seven-day, per-capita rate nearly four times higher than any other county in Pennsylvania over the past week.

Centre County had 563 new cases in the past seven days, up from 188 in the prior week. Penn State alone reported 288 new cases on its main campus for Sept. 4-10, and more than 700 cases since early August.

Centre County’s new rate of 347 cases per 100,000 population was nearly four times that of second-place York County, which had a rate of 91 new cases per 100,000 for Sept. 8-14. An outbreak at the York County Prison has contributed to York’s rate.

Columbia County had the state’s third-highest rate of new cases, at 79 per 100,000. But that was down sharply from 194 per 100,000 in the previous seven days, when a major outbreak at Bloomsburg University was at its peak. The school has reported 317 student cases since mid-August.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for Sept. 8-14, and how that compares with the previous seven-day period. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

1) Centre – 347 cases per 100,000 (up from 116)

2) York – 91 (down from 98)

3) Columbia – 79 (down from 194)

4) Indiana – 77 (up from 50)

5) Montour – 77 (down from 82)

6) Bedford – 69 (up from 19)

7) Berks – 65 (up from 61)

8) Snyder – 62 (up from 50)

9) Chester – 61 (up from 59)

10) Lackawanna – 55 (down from 57)