Two counties bordering Lancaster made the top-10 list for their rates of new coronavirus cases in the past week as Pennsylvania officials appealed to residents across the state to help combat the pandemic’s fall surge.

Among the state’s 67 counties, Lebanon and Berks ranked fourth and eighth in their per-capita rates of new COVID-19 cases from Oct 13 through 19, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data.

Lebanon recorded 245 new cases over the seven-day period, giving it a rate of 173 new cases per 100,000 population. Berks County had 558 new cases, for a seven-day rate of 153 per 100,000 population.

The only counties with higher per-capita rates than Lebanon for the seven-day perod were Huntingdon (303), Bradford (204) and Westmoreland (185).

Lancaster, meanwhile, saw a slight decrease in new cases from the week before and ranked 31st for Oct. 13-19, with 67 new cases per 100,000 population.

Among other counties in the region, York ranked 19th, at 91 new cases per 100,000; Dauphin was 29th, at 74; and Chester was 43rd, at 49.

Lancaster and Chester counties saw their rates of new cases decrease slightly from the week before, while the other four local counties all saw jumps in new cases.

Pennsylvania's fall surge continues

Cases and hospitalizations have been climbing for several weeks in many Pennsylvania counties, and state officials are urging residents to heed safety warnings.

“Our data, including case counts, hospitalizations and percent positivity reflect the fall resurgence occurring,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said in a news release.

She urged Pennsylvanians to "unite to protect ourselves and loved ones from COVID-19 by washing our hands, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and downloading the COVID Alert PA app.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 10,011 new cases over the seven-day period, for a rate of 78 per 100,000 population. That was up from 9,097 new cases and a rate of 71 per 100,000 in the previous seven days of Oct. 6 through 12.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 13-19, and how that rate compares with the rate the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

Nine of the top-10 counties saw increases from the prior week, and one saw a decrease.

1) Huntingdon: 303 (up from 281)

2) Bradford: 204 (up from 197)

3) Westmoreland: 185 (up from 127)

4) Lebanon: 173 (up from 140)

5) Montour: 179 (up from 159)

6) Lackawanna: 162 (up from 116)

7) Schuylkill: 153 (up from 98)

8) Berks: 132 (up from 105)

9) Centre: 126 (down from 290)

10) Perry: 112 (up from 58)