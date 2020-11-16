The coronavirus pandemic is surging aggressively throughout Pennsylvania, but it is counties west and north of Lancaster that currently have the state’s highest per capita rates of new cases.

Bedford, Mifflin and Blair counties topped the list for the past week.

Over the past seven days, Lancaster County’s rate of new cases has been just below the state average, ranking it 36th among the state’s 67 counties.

The bad news is that rates climbed in 63 of those 67 counties, and Lancaster’s rate — like those in most counties — jumped substantially.

Lancaster recorded 1,483 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 10-16, which was up 62% from the 918 new cases it recorded in the previous seven days of Nov. 3-9.

The county’s seven-day per capita rate of new cases rose to 272 per 100,000 population for Nov. 10-16, which was just below the statewide rate of 276 per 100,000.

The five counties bordering Lancaster also ranked near or below the statewide average for the week. Per capita rates of new cases per 100,000 population for Nov. 10-16 were: Lebanon, 315; Berks, 254; Dauphin, 220; Chester, 187; and York, 184. Only Lebanon's rate was above the state average.

Compare those rates to the three counties west of us that ranked first, second and third for the week.

Bedford County led the state with 599 new cases per 100,000 population. Mifflin was second, at 551, and Blair, which includes Altoona, was third at 529. The other counties in the top 10 are all in the northern half or western half of the state.

Here are the 10 Pennsylvania counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 10-16, and how that rate compares with the previous seven days of Nov. 3-9. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population:

1) Bedford: 599 (up from 386)

2) Mifflin: 551 (up from 375)

3) Blair: 529 (up from 348)

4) Tioga: 488 (up from 251)

5) Cambria: 482 (up from 295)

6) Clarion: 481 (up from 232)

7) Somerset: 457 (up from 148)

8) Mercer: 446 (up from 238)

9) Bradford: 434 (up from 333)

10) Armstrong: 423 (up from 261)