The first heat wave of 2021 has come and passed, bringing with it near-record high temperatures to Lancaster County.

Wednesday had a high of 94 degrees, just one degree shy of breaking a record for that day, said the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to rise again this week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s forecast by NWS.

Here are the 10 hottest days in Lancaster County since 1999.

1. 103 degrees on July 22, 2011

2. 101 degrees on July 7, 2012

3. 101 degrees on July 6, 2010

4. 100 degrees on August 23, 2012

5. 100 degrees on July 21, 2011

6. 99 degrees on July 7, 2010

7. 99 degrees on August 2, 2002

8. 99 degrees on August 9, 2001

9. 98 degrees on July 23, 2011

10. 98 degrees on August 14, 2002

All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Warwick Township.

The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.