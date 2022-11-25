As Lancaster city prepares for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, there will be a number of street parking and road closures this afternoon.

Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the following restrictions:

7 a.m. - No street parking in the 000 block of North Queen Street

9 a.m. - 000 block of North Queen Street close

2 p.m. - No street parking in the 000 block of South Queen Street

2 p.m. - No street parking in the 000 blocks of East and West King streets.

3 p.m. - 000 block of South Queen Street, 000 blocks of East and West King streets closed

City officials will reopen the streets beginning at 9:30 p.m. when it is safe to do so.

This year’s Mayor’s Tree Lighting goes from 5 to 8 p.m. at Penn Square. The event will feature live entertainment and an appearance from Santa Claus.