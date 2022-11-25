Oh Christmas Tree 12.jpg
Dana Rose with the City of Lancaster, works with steel cables tied to the Christmas Tree which help secure it into place after arriving in Penn Square from its home in Lititz, where it was cut down because it was too close to the home of Peter and Kathy Hauser, who donated it to the city on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

As Lancaster city prepares for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, there will be a number of street parking and road closures this afternoon.

 

Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the following restrictions:

 

  • 7 a.m. - No street parking in the 000 block of North Queen Street

  • 9 a.m. - 000 block of North Queen Street close

  • 2 p.m. - No street parking in the 000 block of South Queen Street

  • 2 p.m. - No street parking in the 000 blocks of East and West King streets. 

  • 3 p.m. - 000 block of South Queen Street, 000 blocks of East and West King streets closed

 

City officials will reopen the streets beginning at 9:30 p.m. when it is safe to do so.

 

This year’s Mayor’s Tree Lighting goes from 5 to 8 p.m. at Penn Square. The event will feature live entertainment and an appearance from Santa Claus.

