Friday Jan. 6 the Pa. Farm Show Food Court officially opens at 12 p.m. with many new and featured food items.

Fans of the farm show can expect staples like chocolate and vanilla milkshakes featured as well as some new items added to the 2023 show.

Here are some of the featured food items and what stands to find them at.

Food Court Hours: Friday, January 6 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 9 - Friday, January 13 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Penang Industries Association Booth

-Chiques Creek Hemp Tea

-chicken tenders

-Pulled pork nachos

Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Corporation Booth

-Perogies

-Loaded baked potato

-Potato donuts

Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association Booth

-Orange cream milkshakes

-Grilled cheese sandwiches

-Deep fried mozzarella cheese cubes

State Horticulture Association of Pennsylvania Booth

-Apple cotton candy

Pennsylvania Livestock Association Booth

-Flying Porker, which is half pork and half beef

-Lolly porkchop

-Lamb stew

Pennsylvania Mushroom Farmers Booth

-Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger

-Portabella nachos

-Portabella jerky

Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America (FFA) Booth

-Apple pie pizza