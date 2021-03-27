They served presidents, counseled students, developed color television, survived the Battle of the Bulge, directed public welfare efforts and taught high school art.

They drove school buses, trucks and motorcycles, collected postcards, held Ivy League degrees, and served in Korea and Vietnam.

They loved to swim, golf, fish, garden, play dominoes, attend live theater and play the piano with the church choir.

An audio engineer, a nurse's aide, a SCUBA diver, a farmer, a seamstress, a college professor. The "Mother Superior" of Zangari's 220 Lounge. An inseparable couple who held hands as they approached their deaths, two hours apart.

Loved by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who, in many cases, had to say goodbye from afar, as COVID-19 "took another life in the dark loneliness of lockdown and quarantine."

"This is such a difficult time to lose someone: grieving and social distancing just do not work together," wrote the daughters of one victim who died in April.

According to the county's coroner, as of March 26, 2021, some 974 people had died of COVID-19 here since the pandemic took its first local life a year ago, on March 26, 2020.

Many have had their lives recounted on the obituary pages of LNP | LancasterOnline, but only a small number of those tributes have publicly confirmed that their deaths were related to COVID-19.

Here are 85 coronavirus victims whose LNP | LancasterOnline obituaries or other reports publicly cited the disease's role in their deaths. They are but a fraction of the ongoing pandemic's local toll so far.

David T. Brown, died March 18

Brown retired after a 26-year career with the Lancaster city police bureau, where he served as a patrolman, Officer Friendly in the city schools, and as a detective in the juvenile division. He then spent 18 years teaching law enforcement and forensics in Dauphin County.

He was well-loved by the students whose lives he impacted. To his family, was "the most selfless, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother who was the rock that held the family together."

Paul J. Mason Jr., died March 7

Mason, formerly of Maytown, was a cook for Y&S Candies for 25 years and a custodian for Penn Manor School District before his retirement. A self-taught drummer, he loved music, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved the outdoors, including gardening and lawn work.

Charles Breidenstein, died March 3

Breidenstein was a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent more than 50 years selling insurance in the Oley Valley and Pottstown area and advising families on investment options. He loved music and was a talented organ and harmonica player.

Charles B. Diller, died Feb. 21

An honor roll graduate of the first class of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1938, Diller was proud to have been a classmate of future Olympic gold medalist Barney Ewell.

Diller was a watch repairman and also worked as a livestock broker at the former Lancaster Stockyards, where he was the last cattle dealer in business. He was known for his precision hedge trimming in his neighborhood, his obituary noted, and "Race Avenue will never be the same without him."

He was married for 76 years until his wife's death in 2018.

Ruth T. Good, died Feb. 19

Good was a cafeteria worker for the Eastern Lancaster County School District for many years, and in her younger years she enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing and shopping. She was a longtime member of Trinity E.C. Church in Terre Hill.

Louise Elizabeth Whitman-Weitzel, died Feb. 15

A native of Lebanon and lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Philles and Eagles, Whitman-Weitzel loved playing BINGO and taking family trips to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. She died after "a brave battle with COVID she could not overcome."

James L. Hollinger, died Feb. 8

A native of Lancaster, Hollinger was a longtime resident of Winchester, Va., where he had a lengthy career at Applied Industrial Technologies, was active in his church and served with the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad.

He was known for his woodworking skills and shared his creations with many friends and family members.

Margaret Hummler, died Feb. 3

Hummler is remembered for her "devotion to family, acts of friendship, and creation of community improved the lives of many." Her advice, her generosity and her talents benefited many people, her family noted.

A native of Moosic, PA, she married her sweetheart after training as nurse, and over the years they lived in Norristown, Coatesville and Elizabethtown.

Lorraine Cunningham, died Feb. 1

A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Cunningham worked in the office of Lancaster Wholesale Groceries and later as a key punch operator for Raub's Supply for many years.

She loved trying new recipies and hosting Christmas parties for her family.

Bayne Gore Jr., died Jan. 26

Known for his great sense of humor and easy smile, Gore enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping. He was a Solanco High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran, and retired after a 38-year career as a burner mechanic.

Kathryn May (Weaver) Martin, died Jan. 22

Martin and her late husband were committed to sustainability and preserving the earth for the next generation, and she worked as an equal partner in management of the family farm, garden orchard and animals.

Though family circumstances had prevented her from finishing high school early in life, she remained an intellectually curious and lifelong learner and, at age 60, received a GED and then studied to become a certified nursing assistant.

Martin had a deep compassion for people and animals that were hurting, and extended care to many.

The Rev. Stephen Casey, died Jan. 19

Casey retired in 2018 from St. Edward's Episcopal Church, in East Hempfield Township, where had served for 20 years. He had also served at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster and at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Hershey.

The Rev. Rick Bauer, Casey's successor at St. Edward's, said Casey was known for his skilled attention to pastoral care. "He held space for families in crisis, sat with the sick and the dying, and offered up a brand of wisdom gifted to him by years of rich and manifold life experience," Bauer noted.

In his obituary, Casey was described as "a man of many parts," who began his working life as a sign painter in Hull, northern England, where "one can still spot his handiwork on buildings and signs that he worked on nearly sixty years ago."

Kenneth W. Getz, 92, died Jan. 14

A lifelong resident of Denver, Getz was a driver for the C.G. Sweigart Oil Co. for many years and retired from the F.W. Woolworth Co. He had served in the National Guard, as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts and on the Denver Borough Council.

Getz was active in his church and, with his wife, enjoyed hosting large gatherings in their outdoor pavilion for family and friends.

Candice Highfield, 62, died Jan. 7

Remembered as a tireless advocate for children and families, Highfield was a social worker and school visitor for the Hempfield School District.

"She was a loyal and courageous no-nonsense, optimistic, straight-shooting colleague," a fellow educator recalled. Another former colleague described Highfield as having "a heart of gold, but also a spine of steel" who "set an extremely high bar" and "did all she could to remove barriers to learning."

Helping families and children "was what she was put here for, and this is the true loss," said her husband, Edward. In 2013, she was named Pennsylvania Association of School Social Work Personnel School Social Worker/Home and School Visitor of the Year.

Frederic E. Hoffman, 80, died Jan. 5

Hoffman, who held a doctorate in population genetics, retired as a professor emeritus at Elizabethtown College, where he taught for 31 years in biology and science education.

He was an avid art collector and obtained many pieces while traveling abroad. He also enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, bowling, and spending time with his family.

Ernest W. Richardson, 82, died Jan. 4

Richardson retired from Armstrong World Industries, where he programmed room-sized early computers and worked as an economic analyst, in employee benefits, and in industrial relations.

Raised in Spring Creek, he grew up fishing and playing football, sometimes walking more than 12 miles home after high school practices. As a child, he had attended a one-room school and later obtained a master's degree in applied statistics from Villanova University.

He served on the Lampeter-Strasburg School Board and with the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed camping, hiking and traveling.

Robert Wellington Rollman, 91, died Jan.3

Rollman was a U.S. Navy veteran who retired from the former Ford New Holland (now CNH Industrial) and lived most of his life in a home he built in Brownstown.

He was active with the West Earl Lions, where he was president for several years and received a Melvin Jones Fellowship, and is survived by five children.

Carrie Jane (Shellenberger) Glick, 97, died Jan. 2

A graduate of Temple University, Glick taught music in York County and then spent 23 years as a teacher in the School District of Lancaster, mostly at Washington Elementary.

At the time of her retirement in 1988, she was selected as one of nine finalists for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she served as organist for more than 40 years and passionately encouraged others to put their musical talents to use.

Helen Furniss Shank, 102, died Jan. 2

Shank was born on a farm in Little Britain Township in 1918, on a day when the snow was so deep that her father had to hitch the horse to the sleigh to fetch the midwife, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Oxford High School and Lancaster Business School, and operated the business founded by her first husband after his death. An avid family historian and active church member and volunteer, she enjoyed gradening, needwork, golfing and spending time with family near and far.

Ruth N. Schwartz, 91, died Dec. 31

A former resident of Mount Joy, Schwartz died in Montoursville. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy, where she was an elder and sang in the choir.

She was a reader for the blind in Lancaster County and served on the Mount Joy Library Board. Her survivors include three children and four grandchildren.

Leroy Charles Sensenig, 86, died Dec. 27

Sensenig was born in Coatesville and was a member of Wesley Church in Quarryville. He is survived by his wife, Marian, two children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Eleanor M. Lentz, 95, died Dec. 23

Lentz, of Narvon, was a retired nurse who had worked for an OB-GYN practice in Bucks County, in various hospitals and as a school nurse in the Fairfax County, Virginia, school system for 22 years

One of her fondest memories was serving as grand marshal of the homecoming parade at Langley High School prior to her retirement. An active volunteer, she enjoyed gardening and knitting, and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Robert J. Blowers, 85, died Dec. 22

A native of Kansas who had a long career in sales, Blowers took pride and joy in his family and enjoyed camping, sailing, vacationing at the Jersey Shore and celebrating birthdays, weddings and other events.

"Humor was his language of love," his obituary noted. "Warm and gregarious to the end. Most whom he met walked away laughing and smiling. A jokester with an ironic wit and a twinkle in his eye. Finding fun in every situation."

Robert J. "Bob" Haehnle, 77, died Dec. 21

A civil engineer and project manager, Haehnle had a long and successful career with the federal government. He worked for the U.S. Navy and Air Force, the Army Corps of Engineers, National Science Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

He was a ferocious reader and devout Christian, Haehnle had served over the years as a church deacon and treasurer, wrote newsletters for missionaries, and served as a mentor at Water Street Mission, giving presentations on "Leaving the Past Behind."

Beatryce F. Kreiner, 75, died Dec. 21

A lifelong resident of Manheim and graduate of Manheim Central High School, Kreiner taught high school art at Manheim Central for 30 years after receiving bachelor's and master's degrees in art education from Kutztown University.

She served as department chairperson for 20 years and remained active in educational efforts after her retirement in 1996. She was an original board member of the Manheim Central Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted in 2009.

Helen L. Rozanski, 102, died Dec. 21

Rozanski retired in 1980 after 22 years at the Hamilton Watch Company and 21 years at Specialty Screw Machine Products. In retirement, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and playing cards — especially pinochle — at the Lancaster Recreation Center.

William G. Zipp, 93, died Dec. 18

Zipp was a retired supervisor of mail carriers for the U.S. Postal Service, and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. His family described him a "great husband, dad, and 'Pappy.'"

His survivors include his wife, two daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.

The Rev. Robert Milo Cutting Sr., 85, died Dec. 17

A native of Afton, NY, Cutting was a graduate of Elohim Bible Institute and a career missionary. He and his wife, Joyce, served in Indonesia, New Mexico, South Africa and Pennsylvania.

In Lancaster, he was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by five children and six grandchildren.

Melvyn "Mel" Paul Rozelle, 86, died Dec. 17

A U.S. Army veteran and sucessful business executive, Rozelle lived most of his adult life in northern New Jersey. He and his wife, Shirley, retired to Lancaster to be closer to family.

Rozelle was a voracious reader, who loved all sports and was a fan of the Yankees and New York Giants football team. He enjoyed a fun and active social life with friends and family.

Ruth Ann Wood, 86, died Dec. 16

Described as a "very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother" to her large family, Wood worked for the U.S. Postal Service, first as a rural carrier and later as postmaster. She served in Nottingham, Parkesburg and other locations.

Active in her church and her community, Wood also loved to travel and had most recently taken trips to Australia, Africa and, in 2019, Egypt.

Andrew C. "Andy" Boyle, 76, died Dec. 15

A U.S. Air Force veteran and lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Boyle is remembered for his "charming sense of humor and positive outlook on life."

Faith and family were paramount to him. He and his wife served as Eucharistic Ministers at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and for patients at Lancaster General Hospital.

Hilda W. Boyer, 89, died Dec. 13

Born in Chortitza, Russia, in 1930, Boyer had numerous experiences due to the war that impacted her life and shaped her. She loved to share those stories with her grandchildren and she wrote an autobiography of her life as a young girl during World War II.

She worked for the Mennonite Central Committee for three years as a social worker in the Ukraine before coming to live in Ephrata in 1951. She worked as a sewing machine operator at the former W.W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata and most recently as a caregiver at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron for 30 years.

Gregory Landis Reist, 58, died Dec. 11

Living a life rich in relationships and rituals, Reist offered unconditional love and acceptance to everyone he knew. Music, the Phillies, family picnics, Matchbox cars and McDonald's coffee and the Gameshow Network were among his favorite things.

He worked at EARS and Goodwill Industries, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Jay Harold Geib, 84, died Dec. 10

Described as a steady, faithful man, Geib took pride in his work as a carpenter, farmer, and estate caretaker and had planned to retire from his full-time job at the end of the year.

He loved spending time with family; joking around with people; raising steers; growing and eating peas and sweet corn; listening to Southern gospel music; and spoiling two successive dogs named Stitches.

Karl D. "Dave" Scholzhauer, 82, died Dec. 10

Schlotzhauer was a graduate of Hempfield High School, where he played baseball and was an outstanding basketball player. He worked at Brethren Village for 17 years, Armstrong and Kerr Glass for 17 years, and served as the groundskeeping manager for Dave's Lawn Service for 12 years.

He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, working outdoors, playing the piano and the organ, as well as all types of music, and was a collector of many treasures. He and his wife, Patricia, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17.

Henry N. Kensinger, 85, died Dec. 9

An art educator with four generations of teachers in his family, Kensinger chaired the art department of Hempfield High School before his retirement.

He had a keen sense of humor, sought joy in the moment and had an unwavering faith. He enjoyed travel, hunting, fishing and taking his grandchildren camping and playing the harmonica around the campfire.

Charles William Cochran, 91, and Doris "Dottie" Marie Cochran, 87, died Dec. 8

Described as inseparable throughout their nearly 69-year marriage, the Stevens couple contracted COVID-19 at their assisted-living facility and died two hours apart, holding hands. They had been isolating since March.

Their courtship began seven decades ago, when a friend suggested Dottie write to her cousin, Charlie, an Army soldier serving in the Korean War. They married two years later, a few days after Charlie returned home to Delaware in 1951 and he and Dottie laid eyes on each other for the first time and knew their live was real.

In retirement, they had enjoyed collecting and reselling antiques. Dottie loved to cook for her family, and Charlie loved to collect baseball cards and old tools.

Karen S. Yoon, 77, died Dec. 8

A homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, Yoon was a native of Decatur, IL, and was married for 56 years to Dr. Chan Yoon. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children and 10 grandchildren.

Leslie R. Eller, 76, died Dec. 2

A retired welder, Eller was a vetern of the U.S. Army and recipient of the Bronze Star. He served tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam.

Eller enjoyed social gatherings, collecting Coca-Cola items, "anything Harley-Davidson," and attending public sales. He was was always ready with a handshake, a hug and a smile, and described himself as a "jokester" who had no enemies.

Susan M. (Kiscadden) (Raezer) Eshelman, 69, died Dec. 2

Eshelman was a retired training coordinator for a surgical specialties company. She loved the "Wizard of Oz" and singing, and was a member of the Reading Choral Society.

Known for her creativity, sass and wit, she was a fan of Penn State and the Dallas Cowboys, and especially enjoyed watching her granddaughters grow up.

She contracted COVID-19, her family said, while recovering from ankle surgery at a local nursing home that experienced a major outbreak of the virus.

Janet E. McGinnis, 69, died Dec. 1

McGinnis, of Willow Street, was described as "a very caring person who never met a stranger that wasn't soon a friend. She loved to read and crochet, making dish clothes that she freely gave away to bless others with her talent. She enjoyed reciting poetry to shut-ins, memorizing 27 poems to share."

Charles W.A. "Chuck" Clark, 70, died Nov. 30

An audio engineer, Clark celebrated his 50th anniversary at WGAL-TV in 2019 and was working at the station until becoming ill in late November. He was inducted into the WGAL Hall of Fame, the first staff member to receive the honor while still employed.

Clark was an Air Force veteran, avid pool player and accomplished martial artist. He began his tenure at WGAL in 1969, and oversaw dozens of technical changes while doing everything from directing to overseeing audio on broadcasts in the half century that followed.

Co-workers said he was a beloved colleague who "lit up the studio" with his smile and brought a gentle and calming presence to his interactions with others. His family described him as a humble, kind and generous role model.

Charles Christian "Kris" Groff, 73, died Nov. 27

Groff was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology, and worked for 37 years as a technician for AmeriGas/Penn Fuel.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-73, during the Vietnam Era, and enjoyed target shooting, reading, watching movies and photography. According to his family, Groff contacted COVID-19 while recovering at a local nursing home from an earlier fall at his home.

Susan K. Burkhart, 62, died Nov. 24

A 1976 graduate of Garden Spot High School, Burkhart worked at the former Victor F. Weaver Co., then at Audubon Villa in Lititz for 23 years.

She is remembered for always having a smile and for the concern she had for others, even when her own circumstances were less than ideal. She had provided transportation to church services for members unable to drive themselves.

Jay Kenneth "Ken" Ibach, 89, died Nov. 21

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Ibach worked for 32 years at the New Holland Machine Co. (now CNH), and after an early retirement he worked for GSM in Ephrata for nearly 10 years.

He and his wife, June, were longtime residents of New Holland but lived in Lititz at the time of his death from a heart condition and complications of COVID-19.

Faye Ruth (Ressler) Martin, 91, died Nov. 9

Martin, of Mount Joy, died at a continuing care community in Middletown. A member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, her suvivors include her husband, Lester, and four step-children.

Alexandra Chitwood, 47, died Nov. 4

In her 19th year as a counselor in the Manheim Township School District, Chitwood was seen by colleagues and students as a role model whose bubbly personality and kind and gentle spirit could instantly light up a room.

Before her illness, she and her husband of nine years, Kenneth, had purchased their first house together and had planned to move in by Christmas.

William L. "Smokey" Roberts, died Oct. 29

A well-known and world-renowned SCUBA diver and underwater cinematagrapher, Roberts owned Smokey's Divers Den on North Duke Street in Lancaster for many years.

He worked for National Geographic as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on several special projects during his career, diving on many famous shipwrecks as well as descending in deep-submersible vehicles.

Roberts was a veteran of World War II. His nickname "Smokey" was carried over from his days playing accordion in the country western band, the 101 Ranch Boys

Gay Nell Peebles Heitman, 97, died July 18

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Heitman had studied microbiology in college and met her future husband when she worked as a chemist in a munitions factory in Mississippi during World War II. They lived in New York City, suburban Philadelphia and Lancaster.

"Family was everything to Gay," her family wrote in her obituary. "Her mission was to love unconditionally — and then love some more."

Norman J. Bell Sr., 82, died July 9

A retiree of IBM, Bell enjoyed travel, reading and sports. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where he was inducted into the athletic hall of honor in 2009, and held a bachelor's degree in economics from Franklin & Marshall College.

Neal Grant Kreider, 77, died July 4

A Navy veteran and retired supervisor at Case New Holland, Kreider enjoyed working on his 1972 Nova, going to car shows, boating and visiting the shore. After retiring, he continued to work in the CNH parts department, where he was affectionately known as "Bolt Boy" and "Hardware Hunk."

Reba G. Weit, 91, died June 2

Born the 13th of 14 children, Weit was a majorette and class valedictorian at the former Warwick Township High School. She worked 39 years as a seamstress, sang in her church choir, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and won numerous awards at the Ephrata Fair for her crocheting.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Weit enjoyed Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her family.

Marie M. Herr, 93, died May 28

A retired executive with the state Department of Public Welfare, Herr was the department's director in Lancaster County and later worked as a supervisor at the state level. She served on the boards of several community organizations, including the United Way and the Mental Health Association.

She enjoyed travel, loved cats and was an avid bridge player.

Franklin Hulse Sr., 84, died May 26

A graduate of Stevens Trade School who served in the U.S. Air Force, Hulse worked at Hamilton Watch and G.G. Schmitt Marine Hardware before opening Frank's Chrome Shop in 1969 in the backyard of his Lafayette Street home.

"He was a favorite of many car enthusiasts as their choice of metal polisher in the area," his family noted in his obituary, and added that his "upbeat personality and quick-witted quips made Frank well-loved among his family, friends and anyone who met him."

Kerry R. Murphy, 74, died May 23

Murphy grew up in Massachusetts and served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant in 1986. After moving to Lancaster, he worked for the American Red Cross until 2011 and "was passionate about their mission and volunteered his time with the local chapter."

He enjoyed travel, photography, home brewing, cooking and grilling, Celtic music and visiting authentic pubs.

Wyatt G. "Pap" Sullivan, 97, died May 19

A World War II veteran and Kerr Glass retiree, Sullivan loved spending time with his family and "at the age of 94, he surprised us all by showing off his underwater swimming abilities." He was also an avid golfer into his 90s.

"Wyatt was a wonderful grandfather who never missed a chance to shower his grandchildren with love," his family wrote.

Santos Nieves, 61, died May 17

A farm and factory worker, Nieves enjoyed fishing, listening and dancing to salsa music, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and helping others.

"He would put a smile on his nurses' faces and any stranger he met, with his fun, loving, personality and his endless jokes," his family wrote.

Paul A. Haefner Jr., 84, died May 15

A Lancaster native and graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Haefner was a retired biology professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology. A competitive swimmer, he also enjoyed painting, woodworking, travel and genealogy, and compiled booklets tracing the family histories of himself and his wife, Katherine.

Haefner died after battling Parkinson's disease and COVID-19.

Jeremiah Russel Graul Jr., 76, died May 11

Known as kind, thoughtful and good natured, Graul graduated from Manheim Township High School and worked at Sears and as a hardware store cashier. He was "born with cerebral palsy and lived a remarkable life, making full use of his abilities."

Graul was a church and hospital volunteer who enjoyed games, puzzles, cats, beach trips with family and Philadelphia sports.

Catalino (Tony Nino) Pena, 79, died May 10

Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, Pena retired from J.L. Clark in Lancaster. He was an avid domino player, enjoyed telling stories, and leaves behind a large extended family on the mainland and in Puerto Rico.

Holmes R. Allen Jr., died May 5

A native of Lewes, Delaware, who moved to Lancaster in the 1960s, Allen was described as ornery, mischievous and "a comedian in his own right." He loved to fish and to eat and party with his family, who loved the stories that he told about their childhood experiences.

Suzanne C. Hartman, died May 3

Hartman went to work for Penn Dairies at the former Kilheffer's Store in Grandview Heights in the 1960s. In 1986, she joined American Tourister to manage their store at the new Rockvale Square. After retirement, she worked at the jewelry counter at the Boscov's store at Park City.

Hartman enjoyed family, travel, live theater, and music. In her later years, she battled dementia before contracting COVID-19.

Mary E. Long, 75, died May 2

Long was a Dairy Lab Technician for 35 years for Kemps, formerly Pensupreme. She was a 1962 graduate of McCaskey High and was a former member of First Baptist Church, where she played the piano for the church choir. She enjoyed crafts, camping and all animals.

William R. Hemperly Jr., 92, died May 2

After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Hemperly became a machinist at Armstrong and worked there until his retirement. An avid baseball player, he was a centerfielder for teams at Armstrong and in Lititz, Smithville and Strasburg.

Linda L. "Leah" Kline, 62, died May 1

After graduating from Solanco High School, Kline worked at the Muddy Run Recreation Park for many years, in the snack bar, with maintenance, and managing the park's store and campground. She then worked at Darrenkamp's Market in Willow Street. An avid bird watcher, she also collected any jewelry, picture, or sculpture of turtles that she could find.

Harry Rowland Nickols “Nick” Bitzer, 74, died April 30

As an Air Force sergeant, Bitzer helped to guard Air Force One under President Lyndon B. Johnson. He later worked for 28 years as an inspector at Hamilton Watch Company, was the first night watchman at Woodcrest Villa and loved to share his collection of top-grossing movies of all time.

In his youth, Bitzer "organized neighborhood softball teams, kept batting averages, and his family pool was always a focus of our activities," a childhood friend remembered in an online tribute.

Doris Jean Bowman, 83, died April 29

A native of Salunga, Bowman held jobs at RCA, ALCOA and other local employees, and spent 30 years living in Potter County before returning to Lancaster County. She was well known for her hospitality and her great home cooking, especially her chicken pot pie, her obituary noted.

Louise Hemphill Kurtz, 95, died April 29

Kurtz grew up in Altoona as the eldest of four girls, and moved to her new husband's hometown of Ephrata after they married following his service in World War II. She "had a big personality and did not blend in to the background," her family wrote in her obituary.

"Even though Louise was 95 years old she was still interested and engaged in those around her and wanted to know their 'stories'. She trusted that Jesus was with her throughout her life and through the storms of a ravaging disease and a quarantine in which she was unable to see her loved ones, she remained peaceful until the end."

W. Edward Pederson, 92, died April 28

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Pederson studied chemical engineering and helped to develop color television at RCA, traveling to Western Europe, Russia and China. He also played contract bridge and was an avid coin collector and bird watcher, traveling to all 50 states to acquire an American Birding Association Life List of over 720 species.

Wayne L. Wolford, 95, died April 27

Wolford survived the Battle of the Bulge, served a long career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. Gifted with a subtle sense of humor, he played guitar with his brother with they were growing up in Duncannon, and he served 50 years on his Presbyterian church’s board of trustees.

“The coronavirus pandemic has stolen this much loved and admired fine man from us," his family wrote in his obituary.

Dr. Ernest M. Wood, 82, died April 25

Wood was the duty officer at Bethesda Naval Hospital when President John F. Kennedy’s body was flown back from Dallas in 1963, and tried to comfort the slain president's family that day. He later helped to deliver thousands of babies as head of obstetrics and gynecology at Lancaster General Hospital.

"We were blessed to have him deliver 3 of our 4 children at Lancaster General," one admirer wrote in an online condolence.

James Henry Walck, 95, died April 19

A World War II veteran with service in North Africa, Walck had a successful career as an insurance executive and was an avid fan of Penn State Football, for decades rarely missing a home game. He enjoyed collecting vintage postcards, old prints, and Christmas ornaments at local auctions and flea markets.

Lois J. Brubaker, 84, died April 18

A former Ephrata resident, Brubaker was a nurse’s aide and a homemaker, with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Victoria Eichelberger, 74, died April 18

Eichelberger was a school bus driver for Pequea Valley and covered school board meetings for the Intelligencer Journal. She was an avid antiquer and enjoyed riding horses, kayaking and spending time at the Chesapeake Bay with her family. She also enjoyed practical jokes, "which she played on everyone and often."

Constance Louise “Connie” Hollinger, 70, died April 17

A native of Lititz, “Connie” Hollinger was an accomplished college professor in Ohio with a doctorate in psychology, but never liked to be the center of attention. She was remembered in online tributes as "a giant in Ohio's school psychology profession" an "amazing mentor" and a hero.

Jack W. Coons, 77, died April 14

A graduate of J.P McCaskey High School and the University of Georgia, Coons served in he U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and later had a career in sales and marketing. He loved sports and counted the Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Orioles as his favorite teams.

Alexis J. Zervanos, 85, died April 11.

After growing up in West Reading, Zervanos obtained degrees from Yale and Harvard universities before becoming disabled while teaching in California in 1968. He came home to be near family in Pennsylvania, where his “walls were filled with books, a constant source of solace and enrichment of his life.”

James “Jim” W. Diem, 71, died April 8

A Vietnam Veteran whose exposure to Agent Orange caused him later health issues, Diem lived in the Welsh Mountain area, worked as an estimator and was a longtime member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club. "He always brought a smile to my face," a former co-worker remembered.

Amy Z. Weaver, 91, died April 5

A single mother who taught her four daughters perseverance, Weaver worked for Elixir in Leola, the Plaza Restaurant at King and Prince, and Penn Dairies when it was on North Queen Street. She was also "Mother Superior" at Zangari's 220 Lounge, enjoyed Scrabble, cards, plants and travel, and received her first Kindle on her 80th birthday.

"She was a strong woman" who "made it through the living-in-a-nursing home adjustment, a leg amputation and pneumonia a time or two, but not Covid 19!" her family wrote.

Bie Lun Leung, 52, died April 5

Leung held an M.B.A. in accounting and worked for 23 years at Case New Holland, most recently in the Pricing and Programming Department. Her colleagues remember her fondly as "a hard worker, smart and dependable with a good sense of humor sprinkled with a bit of sass."

Her family remembers her "warm smile, gentle and kind spirit, and friendly competitive nature." She is survived by her husband and twin 5-year-old daughters. As of Tuesday, friends had raised more than $32,000 for the family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Thomas Henry Davis, 92, died April 4

A World War II veteran who served in northern Italy — sometimes on horseback or skis — Davis had a 40-year career at Armstrong World Industries and enjoyed wintering in Florida, where he and his wife, Lucille, had a back porch “overlooking the thirteenth tee.”

Samuel H. Stoltzfus, 90, died April 1

After growing up Amish, Stoltzfus served as a Jeep driver in the Korean War before driving 4 million miles as a civilian truck driver and working as an auctioneer. An extrovert, he cherished time with family and friends old and new. As Stoltzfus lay near death and in isolation in a local hospital, his son sang him a final tribute over Zoom, while a nurse held up a video screen.

Larry L. Strickler, 83, died March 30

A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, Strickler worked as a plumber and diesel mechanic and enjoyed woodworking and wildflowers.

John McCullough Gibson, 99, died March 28

Gibson was a World War II veteran ad DuPont accountant with an M.B.A degree when he chose to become a dairy farmer in 1952 in Drumore, southern Lancaster County. He also pursued a life of volunteer service with the American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America and other groups. He was “vibrant, healthy and engaged at 99” when he “was suddenly taken by COVID-19" while visiting in Connecticut.