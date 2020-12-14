They served presidents, counseled students, developed color television, survived the Battle of the Bulge and directed public welfare efforts.

They drove school buses, trucks and motorcycles, collected postcards, held Ivy League degrees, and served in Korea and Vietnam.

They loved to swim, golf, fish, garden, play dominoes, attend live theater and play the piano with the church choir.

An audio engineer, a nurse's aide, a SCUBA diver, a farmer, a seamstress, a college professor. The "Mother Superior" of Zangari's 220 Lounge.

Loved by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who, in many cases, had to say goodbye from afar, as COVID-19 "took another life in the dark loneliness of lockdown and quarantine."

"This is such a difficult time to lose someone: grieving and social distancing just do not work together," wrote the daughters of one victim who died in April.

According to the county's coroner, as of Monday, Dec. 14, some 600 people had died of coronavirus here since the pandemic took its first local life on March 26.

Many have had their lives recounted on the obituary pages of LNP | LancasterOnline, but only a small number of those tributes have publicly confirmed that their deaths were related to COVID-19.

Here are 48 coronavirus victims whose LNP | LancasterOnline obituaries or other reports publicly cited the disease's role in their deaths. They are but a fraction of the ongoing pandemic's local toll so far.

Jay Harold Geib, 84, died Dec. 10

Described as a steady, faithful man, Geib took pride in his work as a carpenter, farmer, and estate caretaker and had planned to retire from his full-time job at the end of the year.

He loved spending time with family; joking around with people; raising steers; growing and eating peas and sweet corn; listening to Southern gospel music; and spoiling two successive dogs named Stitches.

Karl D. "Dave" Scholzhauer, 82, died Dec. 10

Schlotzhauer was a graduate of Hempfield High School, where he played baseball and was an outstanding basketball player. He worked at Brethren Village for 17 years, Armstrong and Kerr Glass for 17 years, and served as the groundskeeping manager for Dave's Lawn Service for 12 years.

He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, working outdoors, playing the piano and the organ, as well as all types of music, and was a collector of many treasures. He and his wife, Patricia, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17.

Henry N. Kensinger, 85, died Dec. 9

An art educator with four generations of teachers in his family, Kensinger chaired the art department of Hempfield High School before his retirement.

He had a keen sense of humor, sought joy in the moment and had an unwavering faith. He enjoyed travel, hunting, fishing and taking his grandchildren camping and playing the harmonica around the campfire.

Karen S. Yoon, 77, died Dec. 8

A homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, Yoon was a native of Decatur, IL, and was married for 56 years to Dr. Chan Yoon. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children and 10 grandchildren.

Leslie R. Eller, 76, died Dec. 2

A retired welder, Eller was a vetern of the U.S. Army and recipient of the Bronze Star. He served tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam.

Eller enjoyed social gatherings, collecting Coca-Cola items, "anything Harley-Davidson," and attending public sales. He was was always ready with a handshake, a hug and a smile, and described himself as a "jokester" who had no enemies.

Janet E. McGinnis, 69, died Dec. 1

McGinnis, of Willow Street, was described as "a very caring person who never met a stranger that wasn't soon a friend. She loved to read and crochet, making dish clothes that she freely gave away to bless others with her talent. She enjoyed reciting poetry to shut-ins, memorizing 27 poems to share."

Charles W.A. "Chuck" Clark, 70, died Nov. 30

An audio engineer, Clark celebrated his 50th anniversary at WGAL-TV in 2019 and was working at the station until becoming ill in late November. He was inducted into the WGAL Hall of Fame, the first staff member to receive the honor while still employed.

Clark was an Air Force veteran, avid pool player and accomplished martial artist. He began his tenure at WGAL in 1969, and oversaw dozens of technical changes while doing everything from directing to overseeing audio on broadcasts in the half century that followed.

Co-workers said he was a beloved colleague who "lit up the studio" with his smile and brought a gentle and calming presence to his interactions with others. His family described him as a humble, kind and generous role model.

Susan K. Burkhart, 62, died Nov. 24

A 1976 graduate of Garden Spot High School, Burkhart worked at the former Victor F. Weaver Co., then at Audubon Villa in Lititz for 23 years.

She is remembered for always having a smile and for the concern she had for others, even when her own circumstances were less than ideal. She had provided transportation to church services for members unable to drive themselves.

Jay Kenneth "Ken" Ibach, 89, died Nov. 21

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Ibach worked for 32 years at the New Holland Machine Co. (now CNH), and after an early retirement he worked for GSM in Ephrata for nearly 10 years.

He and his wife, June, were longtime residents of New Holland but lived in Lititz at the time of his death from a heart condition and complications of COVID-19.

Faye Ruth (Ressler) Martin, 91, died Nov. 9

Martin, of Mount Joy, died at a continuing care community in Middletown. A member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, her suvivors include her husband, Lester, and four step-children.

Alexandra Chitwood, 47, died Nov. 4

In her 19th year as a counselor in the Manheim Township School District, Chitwood was seen by colleagues and students as a role model whose bubbly personality and kind and gentle spirit could instantly light up a room.

Before her illness, she and her husband of nine years, Kenneth, had purchased their first house together and had planned to move in by Christmas.

William L. "Smokey" Roberts, died Oct. 29

A well-known and world-renowned SCUBA diver and underwater cinematagrapher, Roberts owned Smokey's Divers Den on North Duke Street in Lancaster for many years.

He worked for National Geographic as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on several special projects during his career, diving on many famous shipwrecks as well as descending in deep-submersible vehicles.

Roberts was a veteran of World War II. His nickname "Smokey" was carried over from his days playing accordion in the country western band, the 101 Ranch Boys

Gay Nell Peebles Heitman, 97, died July 18

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Heitman had studied microbiology in college and met her future husband when she worked as a chemist in a munitions factory in Mississippi during World War II. They lived in New York City, suburban Philadelphia and Lancaster.

"Family was everything to Gay," her family wrote in her obituary. "Her mission was to love unconditionally — and then love some more."

Norman J. Bell Sr., 82, died July 9

A retiree of IBM, Bell enjoyed travel, reading and sports. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where he was inducted into the athletic hall of honor in 2009, and held a bachelor's degree in economics from Franklin & Marshall College.

Neal Grant Kreider, 77, died July 4

A Navy veteran and retired supervisor at Case New Holland, Kreider enjoyed working on his 1972 Nova, going to car shows, boating and visiting the shore. After retiring, he continued to work in the CNH parts department, where he was affectionately known as "Bolt Boy" and "Hardware Hunk."

Reba G. Weit, 91, died June 2

Born the 13th of 14 children, Weit was a majorette and class valedictorian at the former Warwick Township High School. She worked 39 years as a seamstress, sang in her church choir, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and won numerous awards at the Ephrata Fair for her crocheting.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Weit enjoyed Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her family.

Marie M. Herr, 93, died May 28

A retired executive with the state Department of Public Welfare, Herr was the department's director in Lancaster County and later worked as a supervisor at the state level. She served on the boards of several community organizations, including the United Way and the Mental Health Association.

She enjoyed travel, loved cats and was an avid bridge player.

Franklin Hulse Sr., 84, died May 26

A graduate of Stevens Trade School who served in the U.S. Air Force, Hulse worked at Hamilton Watch and G.G. Schmitt Marine Hardware before opening Frank's Chrome Shop in 1969 in the backyard of his Lafayette Street home.

"He was a favorite of many car enthusiasts as their choice of metal polisher in the area," his family noted in his obituary, and added that his "upbeat personality and quick-witted quips made Frank well-loved among his family, friends and anyone who met him."

Kerry R. Murphy, 74, died May 23

Murphy grew up in Massachusetts and served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant in 1986. After moving to Lancaster, he worked for the American Red Cross until 2011 and "was passionate about their mission and volunteered his time with the local chapter."

He enjoyed travel, photography, home brewing, cooking and grilling, Celtic music and visiting authentic pubs.

Wyatt G. "Pap" Sullivan, 97, died May 19

A World War II veteran and Kerr Glass retiree, Sullivan loved spending time with his family and "at the age of 94, he surprised us all by showing off his underwater swimming abilities." He was also an avid golfer into his 90s.

"Wyatt was a wonderful grandfather who never missed a chance to shower his grandchildren with love," his family wrote.

Santos Nieves, 61, died May 17

A farm and factory worker, Nieves enjoyed fishing, listening and dancing to salsa music, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and helping others.

"He would put a smile on his nurses' faces and any stranger he met, with his fun, loving, personality and his endless jokes," his family wrote.

Paul A. Haefner Jr., 84, died May 15

A Lancaster native and graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Haefner was a retired biology professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology. A competitive swimmer, he also enjoyed painting, woodworking, travel and genealogy, and compiled booklets tracing the family histories of himself and his wife, Katherine.

Haefner died after battling Parkinson's disease and COVID-19.

Jeremiah Russel Graul Jr., 76, died May 11

Known as kind, thoughtful and good natured, Graul graduated from Manheim Township High School and worked at Sears and as a hardware store cashier. He was "born with cerebral palsy and lived a remarkable life, making full use of his abilities."

Graul was a church and hospital volunteer who enjoyed games, puzzles, cats, beach trips with family and Philadelphia sports.

Catalino (Tony Nino) Pena, 79, died May 10

Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, Pena retired from J.L. Clark in Lancaster. He was an avid domino player, enjoyed telling stories, and leaves behind a large extended family on the mainland and in Puerto Rico.

Holmes R. Allen Jr., died May 5

A native of Lewes, Delaware, who moved to Lancaster in the 1960s, Allen was described as ornery, mischievous and "a comedian in his own right." He loved to fish and to eat and party with his family, who loved the stories that he told about their childhood experiences.

Suzanne C. Hartman, died May 3

Hartman went to work for Penn Dairies at the former Kilheffer's Store in Grandview Heights in the 1960s. In 1986, she joined American Tourister to manage their store at the new Rockvale Square. After retirement, she worked at the jewelry counter at the Boscov's store at Park City.

Hartman enjoyed family, travel, live theater, and music. In her later years, she battled dementia before contracting COVID-19.

Mary E. Long, 75, died May 2

Long was a Dairy Lab Technician for 35 years for Kemps, formerly Pensupreme. She was a 1962 graduate of McCaskey High and was a former member of First Baptist Church, where she played the piano for the church choir. She enjoyed crafts, camping and all animals.

William R. Hemperly Jr., 92, died May 2

After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Hemperly became a machinist at Armstrong and worked there until his retirement. An avid baseball player, he was a centerfielder for teams at Armstrong and in Lititz, Smithville and Strasburg.

Linda L. "Leah" Kline, 62, died May 1

After graduating from Solanco High School, Kline worked at the Muddy Run Recreation Park for many years, in the snack bar, with maintenance, and managing the park's store and campground. She then worked at Darrenkamp's Market in Willow Street. An avid bird watcher, she also collected any jewelry, picture, or sculpture of turtles that she could find.

Harry Rowland Nickols “Nick” Bitzer, 74, died April 30

As an Air Force sergeant, Bitzer helped to guard Air Force One under President Lyndon B. Johnson. He later worked for 28 years as an inspector at Hamilton Watch Company, was the first night watchman at Woodcrest Villa and loved to share his collection of top-grossing movies of all time.

In his youth, Bitzer "organized neighborhood softball teams, kept batting averages, and his family pool was always a focus of our activities," a childhood friend remembered in an online tribute.

Doris Jean Bowman, 83, died April 29

A native of Salunga, Bowman held jobs at RCA, ALCOA and other local employees, and spent 30 years living in Potter County before returning to Lancaster County. She was well known for her hospitality and her great home cooking, especially her chicken pot pie, her obituary noted.

Louise Hemphill Kurtz, 95, died April 29

Kurtz grew up in Altoona as the eldest of four girls, and moved to her new husband's hometown of Ephrata after they married following his service in World War II. She "had a big personality and did not blend in to the background," her family wrote in her obituary.

"Even though Louise was 95 years old she was still interested and engaged in those around her and wanted to know their 'stories'. She trusted that Jesus was with her throughout her life and through the storms of a ravaging disease and a quarantine in which she was unable to see her loved ones, she remained peaceful until the end."

W. Edward Pederson, 92, died April 28

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Pederson studied chemical engineering and helped to develop color television at RCA, traveling to Western Europe, Russia and China. He also played contract bridge and was an avid coin collector and bird watcher, traveling to all 50 states to acquire an American Birding Association Life List of over 720 species.

Wayne L. Wolford, 95, died April 27

Wolford survived the Battle of the Bulge, served a long career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. Gifted with a subtle sense of humor, he played guitar with his brother with they were growing up in Duncannon, and he served 50 years on his Presbyterian church’s board of trustees.

“The coronavirus pandemic has stolen this much loved and admired fine man from us," his family wrote in his obituary.

Dr. Ernest M. Wood, 82, died April 25

Wood was the duty officer at Bethesda Naval Hospital when President John F. Kennedy’s body was flown back from Dallas in 1963, and tried to comfort the slain president's family that day. He later helped to deliver thousands of babies as head of obstetrics and gynecology at Lancaster General Hospital.

"We were blessed to have him deliver 3 of our 4 children at Lancaster General," one admirer wrote in an online condolence.

James Henry Walck, 95, died April 19

A World War II veteran with service in North Africa, Walck had a successful career as an insurance executive and was an avid fan of Penn State Football, for decades rarely missing a home game. He enjoyed collecting vintage postcards, old prints, and Christmas ornaments at local auctions and flea markets.

Lois J. Brubaker, 84, died April 18

A former Ephrata resident, Brubaker was a nurse’s aide and a homemaker, with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Victoria Eichelberger, 74, died April 18

Eichelberger was a school bus driver for Pequea Valley and covered school board meetings for the Intelligencer Journal. She was an avid antiquer and enjoyed riding horses, kayaking and spending time at the Chesapeake Bay with her family. She also enjoyed practical jokes, "which she played on everyone and often."

Constance Louise “Connie” Hollinger, 70, died April 17

A native of Lititz, “Connie” Hollinger was an accomplished college professor in Ohio with a doctorate in psychology, but never liked to be the center of attention. She was remembered in online tributes as "a giant in Ohio's school psychology profession" an "amazing mentor" and a hero.

Jack W. Coons, 77, died April 14

A graduate of J.P McCaskey High School and the University of Georgia, Coons served in he U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and later had a career in sales and marketing. He loved sports and counted the Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Orioles as his favorite teams.

Alexis J. Zervanos, 85, died April 11.

After growing up in West Reading, Zervanos obtained degrees from Yale and Harvard universities before becoming disabled while teaching in California in 1968. He came home to be near family in Pennsylvania, where his “walls were filled with books, a constant source of solace and enrichment of his life.”

James “Jim” W. Diem, 71, died April 8

A Vietnam Veteran whose exposure to Agent Orange caused him later health issues, Diem lived in the Welsh Mountain area, worked as an estimator and was a longtime member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club. "He always brought a smile to my face," a former co-worker remembered.

Amy Z. Weaver, 91, died April 5

A single mother who taught her four daughters perseverance, Weaver worked for Elixir in Leola, the Plaza Restaurant at King and Prince, and Penn Dairies when it was on North Queen Street. She was also "Mother Superior" at Zangari's 220 Lounge, enjoyed Scrabble, cards, plants and travel, and received her first Kindle on her 80th birthday.

"She was a strong woman" who "made it through the living-in-a-nursing home adjustment, a leg amputation and pneumonia a time or two, but not Covid 19!" her family wrote.

Bie Lun Leung, 52, died April 5

Leung held an M.B.A. in accounting and worked for 23 years at Case New Holland, most recently in the Pricing and Programming Department. Her colleagues remember her fondly as "a hard worker, smart and dependable with a good sense of humor sprinkled with a bit of sass."

Her family remembers her "warm smile, gentle and kind spirit, and friendly competitive nature." She is survived by her husband and twin 5-year-old daughters. As of Tuesday, friends had raised more than $32,000 for the family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Thomas Henry Davis, 92, died April 4

A World War II veteran who served in northern Italy — sometimes on horseback or skis — Davis had a 40-year career at Armstrong World Industries and enjoyed wintering in Florida, where he and his wife, Lucille, had a back porch “overlooking the thirteenth tee.”

Samuel H. Stoltzfus, 90, died April 1

After growing up Amish, Stoltzfus served as a Jeep driver in the Korean War before driving 4 million miles as a civilian truck driver and working as an auctioneer. An extrovert, he cherished time with family and friends old and new. As Stoltzfus lay near death and in isolation in a local hospital, his son sang him a final tribute over Zoom, while a nurse held up a video screen.

Larry L. Strickler, 83, died March 30

A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, Strickler worked as a plumber and diesel mechanic and enjoyed woodworking and wildflowers.

John McCullough Gibson, 99, died March 28

Gibson was a World War II veteran ad DuPont accountant with an M.B.A degree when he chose to become a dairy farmer in 1952 in Drumore, southern Lancaster County. He also pursued a life of volunteer service with the American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America and other groups. He was “vibrant, healthy and engaged at 99” when he “was suddenly taken by COVID-19" while visiting in Connecticut.