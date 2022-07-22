Lancaster County has more 90-degree weather to look forward to this weekend.

Thermometers have shown highs in the mid 90s for most of the week, and highs in the upper 90s are forecast this weekend, according to National Weather Service in State College.

The weather agency predicts Sunday will be the hottest day for most in central Pennsylvania. Here in Lancaster, the heat index − what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature − could exceed 100 degrees.

What will be the hottest day over the next few days? Sunday. Heat indices will approach 100 for many places in Central PA Sunday afternoon. But what is heat index? Our friends at @NWSAmarillo explain it here: https://t.co/7cfJLYw8Sj#PAwx #heat #dogdaysofsummer pic.twitter.com/V28Y9xr2oz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 22, 2022

And with those 90-degree days come sweat, sunburn and more sweat. It's hard not to spend the day locked in your air-conditioned house.

Despite the heat, there's plenty to do in and around the county to beat the heat.

Here are five cool activities for those way-too-hot summer days.

Ice Skating

Where better to spend a hot and humid day than a giant ice cube?

Skate with your family and friends at Lancaster Ice Rink or Regency Sportsrink. Whether you’re practically a professional figure skater or you’ve never laced up a pair of skates, you’re bound to have a good time in the cold.

Check each rink's website for up-to-date schedule information.

Movie theaters

Grab your family and head to the movie theater for popcorn, films and candy — but most importantly, air-conditioning.

Lancaster County has several movie theaters to choose from: Regal Manor Stadium 16, 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster Township; Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster; Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Manheim Township; Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Place, Lancaster; Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street; The New Main, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata Borough.

Indian Echo Caverns, Crystal Cave

Indian Echo Caverns, 368 Middletown Road, Hummelstown, offers a great opportunity to learn about history and geology — and there’s also no chance of getting sunburned.

At a cool and constant 52 degrees, the caverns are a great place to enjoy nature while not sweating through your shirt.

The caverns are open daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is required.

Though it's outside Lancaster County, Historic Crystal Cave in Kutztown is another option for those willing to make a short drive. Located at 963 Crystal Cave Road in Kutztown, the attraction is just over 50 miles from downtown Lancaster.

The cave is open daily and has other attractions, including a crystal cave theater, miniature golf and others.

Public libraries

Spend your day inside with a good book at one of the many public libraries in Lancaster County.

Or, if you want more than a good book, libraries all over the county offer activities for all ages. For instance, you can join Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, for its monthly Family Book Bingo night. Or visit Moores Memorial Library, 9 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana, where there are several summer reading events, featuring special guests, scheduled in July and August.

Visit the Lancaster County Library System and click on the websites of libraries around the county. Most have monthly calendars listing their summer events.

Creeks and more

Splash, stomp and keep cool around Lancaster County in the various creeks and even a nearby “beach.”

Locations like Silver Mine Park, 200 Silver Mine Road, Pequea Township, have catch-and-release ponds and canoe launches.

If you’re not in the mood for fishing or canoeing, Mount Gretna Lake & Beach, 130 Lakeview Drive, Lebanon, is a great place to swim with the whole family.