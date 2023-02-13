With the return of snow geese to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area over the last month, it's a good time to check out some of the top local wildlife livestreams in the Central Pennsylvania area, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission on HDOnTap, plus another from the Lancaster conservancy.

Middle Creek snow geese

Every year, hundreds of thousands of snow geese and other Canada-based birds fly south to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

2022 saw a high of around 105,000 snow geese, and 2023 is expected to hit the six-figure mark as well, in line with the last five years.

The peak usually hits from late February to early March,, though warmer temperatures brought the birds back in January this year. Viewers can watch the scene where the geese coalesce year-round, however.

Here is a link to the livestream.

Hanover bald eagles

The Hanover bald eagles, Liberty and Freedom, are so popular that they have two separate cameras pointed to the area where they roost.

Here is a link to the livestream. To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.

Harrisburg falcons

There are four separate cameras that point at the nest for the peregrine falcons on the 15th floor of the Rachel Carson State office building in downtown Harrisburg.

Here is a link to the livestream. To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.

Pa. farm country bald eagles

The Pennsylvania Game Commission hosts another eagle nest in an undisclosed location. One of the eagles laid the first egg of the season last week.

Here is a link to the livestream. There are two cameras pointed at the same nest, much like the Hanover bald eagle nest.

To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.

Pike County black bear

A black bear mama has made her den in Pike County. As spring nears, her cubs are expected to become more visible. Previous Game Commission streams have showed different mother bears in Monroe County.

Here is a link to the stream.

Birds and more at Climbers Run Nature Center

Outside of the Game Commission's HDOnTap streams, there's an additional live camera set up at Climbers Run Nature Center in Pequea, courtesy of Lancaster Conservancy. It's positioned next to a large sycamore tree along a trout stream, capturing birds, squirrels and other animals munching from an installed feeder.

Here is a link to the stream.