Here are 2019's top 10 most-read stories by readers of LNP | LancasterOnline

Lancaster County has seen a lot of news break this year.
From dogs to Ariana Grande, here are LNP | LancasterOnline's top 10 most-read stories of 2019.
Top 10 stories of 2019 [readers' picks]: 'DJ Freez' pleads guilty, Tabitha Buck goes free, TMI closes
1.
Updated on a monthly basis, Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture's dangerous dogs registry keeps tabs on the most threatening dogs in the …
2.
Ariana Grande apparently had some shopping to do in Lancaster County on Sunday.
3.
Raymond Rowe never raised a whisper of suspicion during the 25 years he built a DJ business with gigs throughout Lancaster County and beyond.
4.
Ariana Grande loves Whole Foods, and the Fonz loves Shady Maple.
5.
Lancaster County man rescues eagle injured on Route 30 near Downingtown: 'She just hung out with me'
A Gordonville man said he had no fears rescuing an injured bald eagle on the Route 30 bypass near Downingtown Saturday afternoon.
6.
Editor's note: The man who died Monday was misidentified to LNP in an earlier version of this story. This story has been updated.
7.
The Lancaster County region has a few drive-through Christmas light displays.
8.
Lancaster County’s fast-growing Amish population recently exceeded the 33,000 mark as the farming-oriented Plain sect continues to flourish de…
9.
Lancaster County president judge at traffic stop: 'You better check the registration on this plate soon' [video]
Lancaster County’s president judge confronted a police officer after being pulled over for tailgating and may have suggested his identity woul…
10.
Editor's note: This story was originally published in April 2019.