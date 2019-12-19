More than two-thirds of Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities have voted on preliminary or final budgets for 2020, and at least 14 of them plan to raise their property tax rates.
Among the communities raising taxes, the biggest anticipated percentage hikes include 22.3% in Mount Joy Township, 18.7% in West Lampeter Township, 18.2% in New Holland and 16.9% in Marietta.
In terms of millage rates, the biggest increases are 1 mill in Marietta, half a mill in New Holland and Mount Joy Township, and 0.35 of a mill in Millersville.
For each mill of tax, the owner of a property assessed at $150,000 pays $150.
Officials have cited a variety of reasons for the increases in townships and boroughs around the county.
In Mount Joy Township, new revenue is targeted for fire protection. West Lampeter officials cited legal expenses and salary costs.
New Holland is facing rising police costs and needs new equipment, including a dump truck. Millersville has been dealing with declining revenue and increasing retirement and health insurance costs.
Some townships and boroughs are still finalizing their 2020 budgets, and all must do so by the end of the month.
Lancaster County’s largest municipality, Lancaster city, is keeping its tax rate at 11.7 mills in 2020, but other fees will rise by $200 for the average homeowner.
Lancaster County government — to whom all county property owners pay county taxes — is holding its rate at 2.911 mills next year.
New school millages, which make up the biggest portion of real estate taxes for most local property owners, won’t be set until spring. That’s because school districts operate on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year, rather than calendar-year budgets.