Here are key players in the Olga Sanchez-Reyes arson homicide investigation

Here’s a list of people with connections to the investigation into the 2010 homicide by arson that killed Olga Sanchez-Reyes inside 14 N. Plum St.

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera

The 52-year-old husband of the victim, Montalvo-Rivera faces criminal homicide and 14 related charges. At the time of his arrest, he lived at 517 Dauphin St., Lancaster.

Montalvo-Rivera gave investigators conflicting statements about being knocked unconscious by an unknown man, having his hands tied but regaining consciousness in time to escape the fire.

Douglas Garlin

A North Plum Street resident in December 2010 who, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, interacted with Montalvo-Rivera outside the house as the fire raged.

In the foot alley beside the house, Garlin saw Montalvo-Rivera trying to climb to a second-floor window. Garlin tried to boost him higher, but Montalvo-Rivera still could not reach the window.

Garlin returned to the front of the house, and about a minute later he saw Montalvo come out of the alley with hands tied behind his back with what looked like shoe laces.

Garlin told police that seeing the man tied up made no sense, but he went to get scissors to unbind him.

Jonathan Santiago

A 22-year-old neighbor, Santiago rescued two children, ages 13 and 9, from the roof of the burning house. He saw Montalvo-Rivera coming out of the foot alley with hands tied behind his back. He tried to remove the binding, but failed.

Katie Miller

A LEMSA paramedic who talked to Montalvo-Rivera at the fire scene. She described the man as coherent and not injured.

Officer Michael Fisher

A city officer who was the first to get a statement from Montalvo-Rivera. Montalvo-Rivera told the officer that he woke up in bed to hear his wife arguing with a man with a scorpion tattoo on his neck. He said someone he didn’t see knocked him unconscious, and when he came to, his hands were bound behind his back.

Detective Sgt. Nathan Nickel

The lead investigator who got initial statements from Montalvo-Rivera the morning of the fire on Dec. 6, 2010. He also got conflicting statements from the husband on Dec. 9 and Dec. 17 about how his hands were tied.

Dolores Ojedo

The sister of the victim, Ojedo told police that a year before the fire, she heard Montalvo-Rivera tell his wife, “I will kill you like a dog.” She described him as very jealous.

Dr. Venkatachalam Mangeshkumar

A Lancaster neurologist who told police that Montalvo-Rivera did not exhibit injuries or symptoms consistent with being knocked unconscious for 45 minutes.