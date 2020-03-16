Lancaster city made several changes Monday after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here are the changes, as of Monday, March 16. 

- Street sweeping has been suspended until further notice. 

- The petting zoo at Long's Park has been closed. 

- The City of Lancaster Solid Waste & Recycling Center is closed. 

- Construction projects will continue, but only emergency construction will be added. 

- No water meter upgrade appointments will be made. 

- Ten portable hand-washing stations and 10 port-a-potties will placed in public parks throughout the city. Locations of these stations have yet to be determined. 

- Reservations for park pavilions and activity permits will only be accepted via email or phone. Checks can be mailed, or payment can be provided when operations resume. 

- All Lancaster city board and commission meetings scheduled through March have been canceled. 

- The Lancaster city Land Bank Authority and Redevelopment Authority's meetings through March are canceled. 

Sign up for our newsletter

- Beau's Dream Dog Park in Buchanan Park is closed. 

- City Hall will remain open, but only to drop off or pick up paperwork in the lobby. 

- The Visitor Center is closed through the end of March. 

- The Treasury office will remain open, but only for drive-thru traffic. 

- City Council committee and regular meetings have been canceled throughout March. 

- Housing and lead systematic inspections are suspended. 

- Water shut-offs are suspended to ensure all residents have access to water. 