Lancaster city made several changes Monday after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the changes, as of Monday, March 16.

- Street sweeping has been suspended until further notice.

- The petting zoo at Long's Park has been closed.

- The City of Lancaster Solid Waste & Recycling Center is closed.

- Construction projects will continue, but only emergency construction will be added.

- No water meter upgrade appointments will be made.

- Ten portable hand-washing stations and 10 port-a-potties will placed in public parks throughout the city. Locations of these stations have yet to be determined.

- Reservations for park pavilions and activity permits will only be accepted via email or phone. Checks can be mailed, or payment can be provided when operations resume.

- All Lancaster city board and commission meetings scheduled through March have been canceled.

- The Lancaster city Land Bank Authority and Redevelopment Authority's meetings through March are canceled.

- Beau's Dream Dog Park in Buchanan Park is closed.

- City Hall will remain open, but only to drop off or pick up paperwork in the lobby.

- The Visitor Center is closed through the end of March.

- The Treasury office will remain open, but only for drive-thru traffic.

- City Council committee and regular meetings have been canceled throughout March.

- Housing and lead systematic inspections are suspended.

- Water shut-offs are suspended to ensure all residents have access to water.