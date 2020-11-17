Here are 23 places to get a COVID-19 test in Lancaster County, from Elizabethtown to Quarryville

Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed across the nation, including in Lancaster County.

There are several places to get tested for COVID-19 for both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients.

Here are the COVID-19 testing centers in Lancaster County. Details may change in uncertain times; be sure to call your selected provider to confirm that it is still accepting new patients.

Lancaster Health Center

- Appointment, referral is required

- Testing limited

- Lancaster Health Center will require an evaluation in person or through a tele-med appointment.

More information: 304 N. Water St., Lancaster | 717-299-6371

Lancaster General Health Urgent Care

- Appointment, referral required

- Testing available for all

- LGH Urgent care recommends that people call in before scheduling to make sure tests are still available for the time being. The main clientele they are accepting is people with COVID-19 symptoms and people who are slated for surgery and need to be tested beforehand.

More information: 540 N. Duke St., Lancaster | 717-544-6111

MedExpress Urgent Care

- No appointment, referral needed

- Testing available for all

- Virtual visits are available to see if a COVID-19 test is the best option.

More information: 4 Rohrerstown Road, East Hempfield Township | 717-299-3627

Patient First

- Appointment required for active testing, no appointment required for antibody testing

- Telehealth is encouraged

More information: 1625 Oregon Pike, Lancaster | 717-925-2995 | Website

CVS Pharmacy

- Appointment required, referral not required

- Tests are limited and need-based

- Drive-thru testing is an option. Patients who use drive-thru testing have to be over 18-years-old and are required to stay in their vehicles for the duration

Locations:

- 2110 Spring Valley Road, Lancaster | 717-299-4144 | Website

- 385 N. Broad St., Lititz | 717-627-0081

- 706 W. Main St., New Holland | 717-354-4268

- 2363 Oregon Pike, Lancaster | 717-560-1499

- 1624 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster | 717-394-5121

Lancaster VA Clinic

- Appointment/referral required

- Tests limited to veterans and need-based

- Telehealth appointments are encouraged

More information: 212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street | 717-290-6900 | Website

Rite Aid

- Appointment required

- Drive-thru testing only

- Tests largely available; call to confirm before going

More information: 825A E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | 717-293-8001 | Website

WellSpan Urgent Care: Lititz

- Appointment not required, referral is required

- Tests limited to those showing symptoms

More information: 101 W. Airport Road, Lititz | 717-466-2445 | Website

Lancaster General Health Urgent Care (Non-main campus)

- Appointment, referral required

- Testing limited, need-based

- LGH urges people to schedule an online video visit at LGHealth.org/OnDemand. In addition, LGH suggests to call before showing up.

Locations:

- Suburban Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | 717-544-3000

- Women and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Dr., Lancaster | 717-544-3700

- 2112 Harrisburg Pike, Third Floor, Suite 323 | 717-869-4600

- 51 Peters Road, Lititz | 717-627-7687

- 895 E. Main St., Ephrata | 717-721-4585

- 432 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown | 717-544-6350

- 306 N. 7th St., Columbia | 717-864-5100

- 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap | 717-442-8111

- 317 Chestnut St., Quarryville | 717-786-7383

Travel Health Services of Lancaster

- By appointment only

- No doctor's orders needed for asymptomatic testing

- Cost: $150

Location: 1887 Lititz Pike, Suite 6, Lancaster, Pa. 17601

More information: travelhealthservicesoflancaster.com

WellSpan Urgent Care: Ephrata

- Appointment, referral required

- Testing available for patients, but asymptomatic people need to have a doctor's order

More information: 446 N. Reading Road, Ephrata | 717-721-4301 | Website

If we've missed any, let us know in the comments below.