At 244 feet high, the proposed Willow Valley Mosaics apartment complex in Lancaster city would become the tallest building in Lancaster County.

It would be just 34 feet taller than the current tallest building, which is the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in the city at 210 feet.

Other Lancaster County buildings that stand 100 feet or taller include the following, and proposed structures, with their approximate heights:

• Queen Street Apartments, Lancaster (proposed) -- 198 feet

• Griest Building, Lancaster -- 192 feet

• Proposed Americold refrigeration tower, West Hempfield Twp. (under construction) -- 150 feet

• Lancaster Marriott East Addition, Lancaster — 148 feet

• Lancaster General Hospital Frederick Street Building, Lancaster — 145 feet

• Lancaster House North Apartments, Lancaster — 122 feet

• Saint Peter Apartments, Columbia — 122 feet

• Holiday Inn Lancaster — 118 feet

• Trinity House Apartments, Columbia — 110 feet

• Ruoff Tower, Lancaster — 108 feet

• Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster — 106 feet

• Rock Lititz Studio, Warwick Township — 100 feet

• Kreider Farms Silo Observation Tower, Penn Township —100 feet

Sources: LNP files, property owners, Lancaster city government, emporis.com.