One of the central facets of the holiday season is connection. But, connecting with others in-person this year is complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the people most affected by COVID-19 isolation are seniors citizens living in care and rehabilitation facilities. In a non-pandemic year, the holidays would already be a time of loneliness for some seniors. In an era of unprecedented death and hardship, senior homes are feeling it now more than ever.

“During this time, a note from a perfect stranger can be the highlight of someone’s day,” says Colleen Musselman, Garden Spot Village director of life enrichment.

According to some care facilitators, a simple season’s greetings can mean the world to seniors who aren’t able to visit with their families, if there is family to visit at all.

“They are a generation of people of people that sent and received letters. There wasn’t a Facebook to go on to connect with people when they were growing up,” says Michelle Young-Nell, marketing director at Lancashire Hall.

So, consider spreading a little cheer this holiday season. Here are a few Lancaster County senior homes accepting Christmas cards this season.

Note: The senior facilities listed below have confirmed that cards may be sent. If you represent a senior home that would like to be listed here, please email kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

Brethren Village

Send to: Brethren Village c/o Lauren Rineer, 30001 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, 17543

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation

Send to: Conestoga View, 900 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Fairmount Homes

Send to: Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522

Garden Spot Village

Send to: Garden Spot Village attn: Life Enrichment, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. New Holland, PA, 17557

Lancashire Hall

Send to: Lancashire Hall c/o Michelle Young-Nell, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

The Long Community Assisted Living

Send to: The Long Community at Highland attn to: Assisted Living, 600 E Roseville Rd., Lancaster, Pa 17601

Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown

Send to: Masonic Village at Elizabethtown c/o Emily Connors MHCC-Therapeutic Recreation, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Note: Masonic Village has a pre-existing program called “Sending Smiles,” which encourages people to send cards as well as crossword books, adult coloring books and colored pencils. Visit masonicvillages.org/sending-smiles/ for more information.

St. Anne’s Retirement Community

Send to: St. Anne’s Retirement Community attn: Activities Department, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512

United Zion Retirement Community

Send to: United Zion Retirement Community c/o Megan Weiss, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

______________________________________________________________

Zerbe Retirement Community

Send to: Zerbe Retirement Community, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555

