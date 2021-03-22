Too busy enjoying the first weekend of spring to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

9 out of 10 households in Plain community hit by COVID-19 in Lancaster County, health expert says. Was it herd immunity?

Late last spring a COVID-19 wave tore through the Plain community when they resumed church services, infecting an untold number of Amish and Mennonites in Lancaster County.

The administrator of a medical center in the heart of the Amish community in New Holland Borough estimates as many as 90% of Plain families have since had at least one family member infected, and that this religious enclave achieved what no other community in the United States has: herd immunity.

Lancaster Country Day head of school to step down in 2022

A longtime administrator at one of Lancaster County’s largest private schools is stepping down at the end of next school year.

Pa. moves up in national rankings for vaccine administration, discusses rolling out next phase of vaccine plan

Pennsylvania vaccinated more people per 100,000 residents than any state except New Mexico during the past week, state health officials said Friday.

The success boosted Pennsylvania’s vaccination program to the middle of the pack, ranking it 21st among states for the number of people fully and partially vaccinated.

Artisan specialty food maker's new owner eyes $4M expansion, 80 more jobs at E. Hempfield plant

Specialty foods executive Mike Thompson was used to brushing off the one inquiry he’d get every month or so from some firm or another that was interested in buying his Lancaster Fine Foods.

But when he got inquiries from five firms in a single month last August, he decided it was time to start listening. And when he took that step, rising to the top “very quickly” was California-based Stir Foods.

Local lanternfly population expected to be large this year, research helps growers guard crops

A photo, taken last summer, shows a spotted lanternfly, along with another insect, balanced atop dark purple grapes on a vine at Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Rapho Township.

Zach Waltz, the winery’s operations manager, estimated millions of the bugs had made their way to his vineyard in 2020, an “exponential” increase from the previous year. They’d been showing up for several years, but never so many.

